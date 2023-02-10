Vanessa Feltz and ex Ben looking unhappy
Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben in awkward interview just weeks before split: ‘I’m just not the womanising kind’

She said that they were 'really happy' in the chat

By Nancy Brown

Weeks before Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu split, the Phats & Small singer insisted he isn’t the “womanising kind”.

Speaking on January 1 2023, the couple shared an intimate insight into their 16-year relationship.

However, just weeks later, Vanessa announced the news that they had split amid claims that Ben had cheated.

Vanessa Feltz wearing pink on This Morning
Vanessa Feltz spoke to Phil and Holly on This Morning about her split from Ben (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu split

The This Morning favourite announced her split last weekend, with friends and fans rallying round.

She said: “I am extremely sad and disappointed that my 16-year relationship with Ben is over.”

I always knew we’d last because I don’t want to be with anyone else. I’m just not the womanising kind.

Vanessa then told that her trust had been broken as she revealed: “As an agony aunt I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained.”

However, just a month earlier the couple were the picture of happiness.

‘I’m just not the womanising kind’

Speaking to The Times, Ben said he “always knew” the couple would last.

He said: “Vanessa and I clicked from the start. I always knew we’d last because I don’t want to be with anyone else. I’m just not the womanising kind.”

The singer also told how he makes an “effort” to look after Vanessa.

Ben revealed: “We both make an effort to look after each other but it’s so natural, I don’t even know I’m doing it.”

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu smiling on the red carpet
Vanessa Feltz and fiancé Ben gave an interview just a month before their split was announced (Credit: Splash News)

‘We’re really happy’

Vanessa, meanwhile, referenced their age gap and said that “nobody” could believe they’d lasted.

She then went on to admit that the pair were “really happy”.

She said: “Nobody can believe we’ve lasted — including me and him. But here we are, still together, and we’re really happy.”

