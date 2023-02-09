Vanessa Feltz is undergoing a new look following her split from partner Ben Ofoedu.

The This Morning agony aunt confirmed her split from Ben after 16 years last weekend.

She has since been updating her fans with how she’s feeling and took a trip to the hairdressers on Thursday.

Last weekend, Vanessa announced she had split from Ben.

She said on her Instagram recently: “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years and I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram.

“But now it’s clear that it’s over and and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.”

Now Vanessa has shared a touching video of herself at the hairdressers.

It shows the star sitting in a chair about to get her hair done.

In the clip, Vanessa says: “I’m at the hairdresser and what I think is when all else fails just get that barnet fixed!

“That’s what I’m doing.”

Vanessa captioned the post: “Fix that Barnet!! #hair #hairdesser @hershesons.”

Her followers gushed over the video as one said: “Looking fabulous, as always.”

Another wrote: “Just don’t go for the heartbreak chop.”

Lizzie Cundy added: “Keep those luscious locks flowing.”

Vanessa has received much support from her celebrity friends and fans after revealing the news of her split.

She made an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday where she opened up to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Vanessa on This Morning

She said: “I can’t sleep at all. Reading thousands of messages from people on Instagram is something to do in the middle of the night.

“I’m really finding my real friends, my real family, people I don’t know.”

Holly and Phil told viewers that Vanessa would be hosting a phone-in segment later in the show and it was going to focus on heartbreak.

Vanessa told viewers: “I’d love it if people would phone in and tell me how they got over it themselves. Help me out! Am I allowed to say that? I will take any advice I can get.”

