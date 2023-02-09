Vanessa Feltz smiling at event, with partner Ben at different event smiling
Vanessa Feltz stuns fans as she undergoes new look following love split

"When all else fails"

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

Vanessa Feltz is undergoing a new look following her split from partner Ben Ofoedu.

The This Morning agony aunt confirmed her split from Ben after 16 years last weekend.

She has since been updating her fans with how she’s feeling and took a trip to the hairdressers on Thursday.

Vanessa Feltz split

Last weekend, Vanessa announced she had split from Ben.

She said on her Instagram recently: “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years and I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram.

Vanessa Feltz getting her hair done in Instagram pic
Vanessa is ‘fixing’ her hair! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“But now it’s clear that it’s over and and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.”

Vanessa Feltz speaking in pink dress on This Morning
Vanessa is undergoing a hair transformation it seems (Credit: ITV)

Now Vanessa has shared a touching video of herself at the hairdressers.

It shows the star sitting in a chair about to get her hair done.

In the clip, Vanessa says: “I’m at the hairdresser and what I think is when all else fails just get that barnet fixed!

“That’s what I’m doing.”

Vanessa captioned the post: “Fix that Barnet!! #hair #hairdesser @hershesons.”

Vanessa Feltz smiling alongside ex-partner Ben at event
Ben and Vanessa have split after 16 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her followers gushed over the video as one said: “Looking fabulous, as always.”

Another wrote: “Just don’t go for the heartbreak chop.”

Lizzie Cundy added: “Keep those luscious locks flowing.”

Vanessa has received much support from her celebrity friends and fans after revealing the news of her split.

She made an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday where she opened up to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Vanessa Feltz in blue princess-style dress at ITV Palooza
Vanessa has received much support online following the news of her split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vanessa on This Morning

She said: “I can’t sleep at all. Reading thousands of messages from people on Instagram is something to do in the middle of the night.

“I’m really finding my real friends, my real family, people I don’t know.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz on real reason she wouldn’t marry Ben Ofoedu before heartbreaking split

Holly and Phil told viewers that Vanessa would be hosting a phone-in segment later in the show and it was going to focus on heartbreak.

Vanessa told viewers: “I’d love it if people would phone in and tell me how they got over it themselves. Help me out! Am I allowed to say that? I will take any advice I can get.”

YouTube video player

