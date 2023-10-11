Holly Willoughby ‘in a bad way’ as furious friends claim she ‘was forced to leave This Morning’

Holly Willoughby is reportedly in a “bad way” following her exit from This Morning.

On Tuesday (October 10), the presenter and mum-of-three announced she was stepping down from the daytime show after 14 years. It comes after news of an alleged kidnap plot last week.

Gavin Plumb, 36, was arrested and charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap. Plumb had allegedly conspired with another man based in the US and was “assembling a kidnap and restraint kit, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the kidnap” of Willoughby.

Holly is reportedly in a “bad way”, according to friends (Credit: ITV)

Latest on Holly Willoughby quitting This Morning

Now, a source reportedly close to Holly has claimed that she felt she had “no choice” but to step down from the daytime show due to safety.

The pal claimed to the Mirror: “She is in a bad way but some things aren’t worth it no matter how much she adored This Morning. It’s terrible that one of our best presenters felt she had no choice.”

Meanwhile, a TV source reportedly added: “It’s all very sad and everyone at ITV supports her decision, which is clearly a very personal one.”

Holly announced she was stepping down from This Morning on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s statement

On Tuesday evening, Holly released a statement via her Instagram page to confirm her exit from This Morning. She had been a host on the programme for 14 years.

The star said: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

She is in a bad way but some things aren’t worth it no matter how much she adored This Morning.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive.”

She added: “It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

Many of her celebrity friends reached out to offer their support. Her daytime co-star Alison Hammond wrote on Instagram: “This is a very sad day! Love you.”

Josie Gibson commented: “You’ve made me laugh until my cheeks ache sharing the sofa with you. We are sending you so much love HW.”

Dermot O’Leary added: “Nothing but love and respect for you and yours..”

