Holly Willoughby’s exit ‘feels like a genuine bereavement’ as new ‘Holly and Phil’ revealed?

In lthe atest Holly Willoughby news, a body language expert reckons This Morning viewers could feel grief as strong as that associated with a bereavement following the presenter’s exit from the daytime ITV series.

Former co-host Holly announced to fans on social media yesterday she had departed This Morning after 14 years, admitting it was a “difficult goodbye”.

Holly, 42, was allegedly the target of a kidnap plot earlier in October, and said her decision was made “for me and my family”.

Her exit has provoked a wave of speculation about the programme’s future, including predictions about it being relaunched in 2024, and how Ruth Langsford could return to the This Morning sofa.

However, according to Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, some viewers may be feeling Holly’s career decision very strongly. Furthermore, he also indicates the future permanent hosting partnership could be right in front of us on the TV already.

Holly Willoughby news

Describing Holly as previously being “the mainstay, the main brand” on This Morning, Darren believes her leaving will shake things up on the show.

“With Holly moving on now, it’s going to make way for a fresh start with a new team,” Darren said.

It will feel like a genuine bereavement.

“I think it’s going to take a few months for people to get used to seeing other presenters in this slot too as some viewers are so attached. It will feel like a genuine bereavement.”

‘They need to put work in to build that trust and rapport’

Additionally, Darren was also impressed with how Craig Doyle and Rochelle Humes handled Holly’s departure at the start of Wednesday’s (October 11) programme.

He noted the presenters demonstrated “great respect” as they delivered a “very well managed” tribute to Holly.

Darren also suggested the pairing was “confident” and had “great energy” together.

He claimed: “In terms of Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle paying tribute to Holly at the top of the show. I didn’t see any sort of anxieties or any stresses, any anger, any of those emotions from them.

“Considering how many long-time viewers the show has had, it’s like delivering bad news to somebody. I think both Rochelle and Craig conducted themselves with great gravitas and great respect.

“It’s never easy to deliver bad news. But facially they were both on the same page, they spoke at the same pace. They handled themselves really well, and were both in the same place emotionally.”

Darren added: “I can see them developing as the new Holly and Phil. But they need to put work in to build that trust and rapport.”

Are Craig and Rochelle your picks for the roles?

