Ruth Langsford tipped to return to This Morning following Holly Willoughby’s exit

As Holly Willoughby quits This Morning, Ruth Langsford has been tipped to make a return to the daytime show.

On Tuesday (October 10), Holly announced she was stepping down from the show after 14 years. She said in a statement on Instagram: “It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

Now, a bookies has shared odds on who could take over Holly’s position on the ITV show. And they’re predicting a favourite could return…

Holly has stepped down from This Morning after 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

BonusCodeBets has shared odds on who could replace Holly. In the top spot is Alison Hammond – who currently hosts Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary.

The presenter is at evens to take on the full-time role. Meanwhile, closely behind her is Bristolian babe Josie Gibson with odds at 2/1.

Meanwhile, Ruth – who previously hosted every Friday with her husband Eamonn Holmes – has been tipped to possibly make a comeback. BonusCodeBets has placed odds at 33/1 on Ruth returning.

Other stars thrown into the mix are Rochelle Humes (10/1), Lisa Snowden (16/1), Amanda Holden (25/1) and Davina McCall (33/1).

Ruth has been tipped to return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Mel Giedroyc has odds of 33/1 to replace Holly while Sue Perkins is at 50/1 as well as former This Morning host Judy Finnigan (50/1).

A BonusCodeBets spokesperson said: “Holly Willoughby first began presenting This Morning in 2009 and will now permanently step away from hosting duties on the daytime show, leaving a seat on the blue sofa vacant for a new name. Alison Hammond is the current evens favourite according to the bookies, with Josie Gibson next in the betting at 2/1.

“Outsiders for the role include 33/1 shots Davina McCall and Mel Giedroyc, while a return for Ruth Langsford is also 33/1 and Judy Finnigan is 50/1 to make a comeback.”

Alison is the favourite to replace Holly (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s statement after leaving This Morning

On Tuesday, Holly – who hit headlines recently due to an alleged kidnap plot – issued a statement as she decided to step down from the daytime show. It read on Instagram: “To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive.”

Fans, of course, and Holly’s co-stars were gutted by the news. One person commented: “Oh my goodness Holly! We will miss you it won’t be the same without you.”

Another wrote: “Oh Holly no!!!! This is so sad, we will miss you very much.”

