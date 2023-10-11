Ruth Langsford smiling in front of pink background and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Ruth Langsford tipped to return to This Morning following Holly Willoughby’s exit

Holly confirmed her exit in a heartfelt statement

By Rebecca Carter
As Holly Willoughby quits This Morning, Ruth Langsford has been tipped to make a return to the daytime show.

On Tuesday (October 10), Holly announced she was stepping down from the show after 14 years. She said in a statement on Instagram: “It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

Now, a bookies has shared odds on who could take over Holly’s position on the ITV show. And they’re predicting a favourite could return…

Holly Willoughby looking concerned on This Morning
Holly has stepped down from This Morning after 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

BonusCodeBets has shared odds on who could replace Holly. In the top spot is Alison Hammond – who currently hosts Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary.

The presenter is at evens to take on the full-time role. Meanwhile, closely behind her is Bristolian babe Josie Gibson with odds at 2/1.

Meanwhile, Ruth – who previously hosted every Friday with her husband Eamonn Holmes – has been tipped to possibly make a comeback. BonusCodeBets has placed odds at 33/1 on Ruth returning.

Other stars thrown into the mix are Rochelle Humes (10/1), Lisa Snowden (16/1), Amanda Holden (25/1) and Davina McCall (33/1).

Ruth Langsford listening on This Morning
Ruth has been tipped to return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Mel Giedroyc has odds of 33/1 to replace Holly while Sue Perkins is at 50/1 as well as former This Morning host Judy Finnigan (50/1).

A BonusCodeBets spokesperson said: “Holly Willoughby first began presenting This Morning in 2009 and will now permanently step away from hosting duties on the daytime show, leaving a seat on the blue sofa vacant for a new name. Alison Hammond is the current evens favourite according to the bookies, with Josie Gibson next in the betting at 2/1.

“Outsiders for the role include 33/1 shots Davina McCall and Mel Giedroyc, while a return for Ruth Langsford is also 33/1 and Judy Finnigan is 50/1 to make a comeback.”

Alison Hammond talking on This Morning
Alison is the favourite to replace Holly (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s statement after leaving This Morning

On Tuesday, Holly – who hit headlines recently due to an alleged kidnap plot – issued a statement as she decided to step down from the daytime show. It read on Instagram: “To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive.”

Fans, of course, and Holly’s co-stars were gutted by the news. One person commented: “Oh my goodness Holly! We will miss you it won’t be the same without you.”

Another wrote: “Oh Holly no!!!! This is so sad, we will miss you very much.”

