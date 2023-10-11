Holly Willoughby’s ‘hidden message’ to Phillip Schofield as she quits This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has announced she’s quit This Morning following 14 years on the daytime show, leaving fans devastated.

The decision comes following the news of the alleged kidnap plot that has been hitting headlines this past week. Holly took a break from the ITV show as a man, Gavin Plumb, was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Last week, Holly pulled out of This Morning at the last minute and was on police guard after the alleged plot was discovered.

On Tuesday (October 10), Holly announced she was stepping back from This Morning. But did she make a hidden message to Phillip Schofield in her statement?

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Her statement, shared to Instagram, read: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive.”

As she thanked those who have ever worked on the show, was this a hidden message to her former co-star Phil?

It comes after reports that they have healed their rift as Phil reached out to Holly following the ‘kidnap plot’ allegations. A source claimed recently: “Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there.”

She added: “To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’.

“It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

She concluded her statement: “I will miss you all so much.”

ITV issues statement

ITV also issued a statement to pay tribute to Holly for her years on This Morning. Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning. But respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

“Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK. She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

“Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows. Everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

“She remains a much loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

Kidnap plot

Holly’s exit comes just days after she took a break from This Morning following the alleged kidnap plot. On Friday, reports claimed that police were guarding the presenter’s home.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man and he appeared in court later that day. Plumb, a security officer at a shopping precinct, had conspired with another man based in the US to carry out the “detailed plan”, the court heard.

Reports claimed that Plumb was “assembling a kidnap and restraint kit, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the kidnap” of Willoughby.

