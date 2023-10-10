‘This is a very sad day’: Holly Willoughby’s This Morning co-stars react as she quits the show

Holly Willoughby has quit her role on This Morning today (October 10), after the star announced her exit on social media.

The star, who has allegedly been at the centre of a foiled kidnap plot, said that she made the “difficult decision” for herself and her family.

As a result of the news, Holly‘s This Morning pals have rushed to send their love to the star, commenting on her Instagram post.

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Posting on social media, Holly outlined her decision to leave. She thanked everyone who’d ever worked on the show and said she’d be “forever proud” of her place in the This Morning history books.

She concluded her post: “I will miss you all so much.”

It’s safe to say that This Morning viewers and her co-stars will miss her too.

Alison Hammond was among the first to comment. She said: “This is a very sad day! Love you.”

Rochelle Humes said: “This is a sad day. We love you x.”

This Morning chef Joseph Denison Carey said: “I feel so lucky to have been a part of This Morning and I owe it to you. So many lovely memories on that show with you. Thank you. Lots of love.”

Vanessa Feltz then added: “We will miss you so very much my darling.”

Make-up expert Bryony Blake said: “Sending you and your family so much love Holly.”

Dermot O’Leary’s wife Dee, meanwhile, added: “Sending so much love.”

Holly’s sister Kelly also sent her best wishes and support to her sibling. Kelly Willoughby said: “Love you so much.”

