How Holly and Phil healed their rift after friendship previously described as ‘broken’

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were famously the best of mates – until earlier this year, that is.

Recent reports have suggested that the duo have since healed their rift. Here’s how…

Holly and Phillip fell out earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

April-May 2023: Tension between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Earlier this year, rumours of tension between Holly and Phillip were reported.

The rumours peaked in May, with one source telling The Sun at the time that Holly would stay on This Morning if Phillip left.

“Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same. But behind the scenes their relationship has cooled. Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off camera but that has dwindled,” the source said at the time.

May 2023 – Phillip quits This Morning

In mid-May, Phillip stunned fans of the show by sensationally quitting This Morning after 20 years of hosting.

In a statement, Holly said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Not the kind of statement you’d expect from someone you’ve been hosting alongside for over a decade. This was a clear indicator that their friendship was over.

Phillip confirmed his friendship with Holly was over (Credit: BBC)

May 2023 – Phillip’s affair scandal hits headlines

As Phillip’s affair became public knowledge, Holly once again released a statement. This one again suggested that any friendship between the pair was over.

“It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie,” she said at the time.

June 2023 – Phillip confirms friendship is over

In both of his interviews with the BBC and with The Sun after his affair scandal became public knowledge, Phillip confirmed that his friendship with Holly was over.

“I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down,” he told The Sun. “Holly did not know [about the romance]. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you. She didn’t reply and I understand why she didn’t reply, as well. So yeah.”

Holly issued a statement upon her This Morning return (Credit: ITV)

June 2023 – Holly hits out on This Morning return

In June, Holly made her return to This Morning. It was the first time she’d appeared on the show since Phillip had quit.

“I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions,” she said in a statement to viewers.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process,” she then added.

September 2023 – Phillip unfollows Holly

Last month, Phillip seemed to make it clearer than ever that his friendship with Holly was over.

The star unfollowed his former co-host on Instagram. He also seemingly deleted any and all pictures of Holly from his timeline.

Not soon after, his daughters followed suit, unfollowing their father’s former best pal. Holly’s following of Phillip, meanwhile, didn’t change.

October 2023: Holly embroiled in terrifying kidnap plot

Last week, it was revealed that Holly had been subject of a terrifying alleged kidnap plot.

The star was removed from hosting This Morning amid concerns for her safety after it emerged that a man named Gavin Plumb had charged with soliciting a man in an attempt to murder and kidnap Holly.

Her London home is now said to be under police guard, according to The Guardian.

It’s been a difficult week for Holly (Credit: ITV)

October 2023: Phillip Schofield reaches out to Holly Willoughby and heals rift?

Now, it has been reported that Phillip has reached out to his former pal following her terrifying ordeal. Holly was reportedly “really happy” to hear from Phillip.

Speaking to the Mirror, a source said: “Holly and Phil’s friendship was so close before the events of this year. Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there,” the source said.

“The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again,” they then continued.

“Phil was absolutely horrified to hear she had been allegedly targeted in such a sickening way and decided to reach out to her, in spite of their lack of contact. He wanted her to know he was thinking of her and her family. They’ve so much history, and this is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy,” they then added.

Is their friendship finally on the mend? Only time will tell.

