This Morning plotting wholesale relaunch in January with new main female presenter taking over from Holly?

This Morning may be plotting a “wholesale relaunch” in January following the exit of Holly Willoughby.

The presenter announced on Tuesday that she’s stepping down from the show after 14 years. In an Instagram statement, Holly said she feels she has “to make this decision for me and my family”.

It came following news of the alleged kidnap plot last week. Holly was put on police guard amid claims a kidnap plot was discovered. A man, Gavin Plumb, was later charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

This Morning plotting wholesale relaunch after Holly Willoughby exit?

Following Holly’s exit, many will be wondering who will replace her on the show. Bookies have named Alison Hammond as the favourite to take over the role.

Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes and Ruth Langsford are also tipped for the role.

Now, TV critic and former This Morning expert Ian Hyland has told ED! that a “wholesale relaunch” could take place in January.

He said: “I can understand why Holly has decided to call it a day, but it’s still a big shock. It just shows how much her world has been turned upside down by recent events.

“It’s a shame really, because after the rocky period following the Queuejumping and Phillip Schofield scandals it looked like This Morning was getting back to its old self recently.

I suspect there will be a wholesale relaunch in January.

“Holly looked particularly comfortable hosting alongside Ben Shephard for a few days last month and I genuinely thought they would be the double act to see the show into the next decade.

“What will happen to This Morning now? ITV will be hoping to steady the ship until Christmas but I suspect there will be a wholesale relaunch in January with perhaps a new main female presenter taking over from Holly.”

ITV’s statement on Holly

ITV recently issued a statement on Holly’s exit from the show. Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning. But respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

“Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK. She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.”

He added: “She remains a much loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

It’s been a turbulent few months for Holly following her co-star Phillip Schofield’s exit from ITV. He admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague and therefore stepped down.

Last Thursday (October 5), Holly pulled out of This Morning at the last minute following concerns of an alleged kidnap plot.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man and he appeared in court on Friday (October 6). Plumb, a security officer at a shopping precinct, had allegedly conspired with another man based in the US to carry out the “detailed plan” to kidnap Holly, the court heard.

