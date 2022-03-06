Susanna Reid reveals ‘difficult times’ with Piers Morgan before his GMB exit

Susanna Reid has opened up about going through “difficult times” with Piers Morgan on GMB.

It is nearly a year since her former co-host theatrically walked off the show’s set after a spat about Meghan Markle.

Since then a series of guest hosts have sat alongside Susanna, 51, as she anchors the ITV breakfast series.

But despite Piers‘ strop after his row with Alex Beresford, she has revealed she still maintains contact with her former colleague.

Susanna Reid on Piers Morgan

Reflecting on their time as Good Morning Britain colleagues, Susanna paid tribute to their working relationship.

She also noted how Piers remains a significant influence in her life.

“We stay in touch and he’s a really important person in my life. We had such an amazing time and that was an incredible dynamic,” she told The Sun‘s Fabulous magazine.

‘Really difficult times together’

Susanna also admitted the last few years’ hectic news cycle presented plenty of challenges, including topics such as the UK’s withdrawal from Europe.

However, Susanna added she feels Piers was superior to his peers when it came to grilling Ministers during initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s a friend of mine and that won’t change.

She said: “We went through some really difficult times together as a team and those were very powerful moments. And when it came to the lockdown, the pandemic and holding the government to account, he was just unrivalled at holding their feet to the fire, but then it ended.”

‘All presenting gigs come to an end at some point’

Nonetheless, Susanna seemed indistinct and philosophical when considering Piers’ departure. But she did maintain how she expects them to be pals forever.

Susanna added: “All presenting gigs come to an end at some point, don’t they? As they will for all of us. He’s a friend of mine and that won’t change.”

Elsewhere in her magazine chat, Susanna indicated she would be ‘scaling back’ her work to be there for her sons as they do exams.

However, while Susanna may reduce her TV-related workload, she is not expected to reduce her time on screen for GMB.

