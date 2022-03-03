GMB today: Susanna Reid defended over appearance in ‘low-cut’ dress

GMB host Susanna Reid was today (March 3) attacked on Twitter over her appearance.

Susanna hosted the show with co-star Ben Shephard and looked lovely in her wine-coloured dress.

However, some viewers took to Twitter to complain about her appearance – and the fact that her dress was a little low cut.

The host was soon defended, though, with the tweeters being urged to “stop sexualising women doing their jobs”.

Susanna was accused of leaning forward to flash her cleavage (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Susanna wore a square-neck wine-coloured dress to host the show today.

However, some viewers were quick to comment on the dress – and the fact that it showed a little cleavage.

In fact, they took to Twitter to post a number of disgusting sexist tweets commenting on her appearance.

But one woman had the Good Morning Britain host’s back, rightly hitting out at the vile comments.

One fan hit back, though, telling the tweeter to stop ‘sexualising’ a woman who’s just doing her job (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say about Susanna?

One viewer stated: “Susanna got the puppies out.”

After a clip of Ukrainian babies fleeing the war, another said: “Blimey Susanna showing a lot of where the babies feed.”

A third said: “Reid has not only got a low-cut dress on, she’s also got her low, dramatic voice on too!”

The fourth comment was perhaps the worst, though, and provoked a reaction from one fan of the show.

The tweet read: “Wonder why Susanna is leaning forward while squeezing her jugs together to show more cleavage lol.”

A woman reading the tweet was doing anything but laughing though as she set the man straight.

“News flash,” she started.

“Women don’t intentionally show cleavage when they lean forward.

“Stop sexualising women doing their jobs,” she concluded.

Ranvir Singh came under fire too

Sadly it’s not the first time the GMB ladies have been called out over their appearance on the show.

Earlier this week, Ranvir Singh was targeted on Twitter by fans who thought her dress was a little too revealing.

She was criticised for wearing a plunging dress while presenting serious war coverage.

One viewer grumbled: “Is it really necessary for Ranvir to have her chest on display this morning.”

