Ranvir Singh under fire for appearance on GMB: ‘Is it really necessary?’

GMB presenter Ranvir Singh was branded “unprofessional” for her appearance on yesterday’s show (Tuesday, March 1).

The 44-year-old was criticised for wearing a plunging dress while presenting serious war coverage.

Ranvir Singh’s appearance on GMB

Ranvir’s dress raised eyebrows (Credit: ITV)

Yesterday’s edition of GMB wasn’t even 20 minutes in when Ranvir’s appearance got viewers talking.

The 44-year-old appeared on yesterday’s show to discuss the current crisis in Ukraine.

Read more: GMB fans react badly to reports Ranvir Singh has quit role on show

However, it wasn’t just the news in Eastern Europe that got some viewers angry – it was Ranvir’s outfit.

Ranvir was wearing a V-neck purple frock, with a black belt around her waist.

Whilst many would have thought Ranvir’s outfit to be very stylish, others branded it as “unprofessional”.

What did GMB viewers say about Ranvir’s outfit?

Ranvir’s dress drew criticism (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to slam the star yesterday morning.

“Ranvir reading the horrific news from Ukraine whilst showing a cleavage more fitting for a night out. Not very professional considering the gravitas of current events,” one viewer tweeted.

“Is it really necessary for Ranvir to have her chest on display this morning,” another grumbled.

“Ranvir and her cleavage FFS show some [bleeping] respect,” a third wrote.

Others didn’t see as much of an issue with Ranvir’s outfit.

“There was nothing wrong with her outfit at all,” one viewer said in reply to a tweet criticising her.

“For goodness sake, get a grip and leave the woman alone. There’s nothing wrong with the way Ranvir was dressed,” another said.

What else has happened on the show recently?

Rob Rinder was on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were much happier today, however, as fan favourite presenter Robert Rinder returned.

The 43-year-old criminal barrister was co-hosting the show alongside Susanna Reid today, something she was very happy about.

“It’s lovely to have you with us this morning, Rob. And particularly to actually draw on your expertise,” she said as they discussed the troubling events in Ukraine.

Read more: Ranvir Singh fights back tears as she pays emotional tribute to GMB colleague who died over weekend

Viewers were over the moon to have Rob back on the show. Some even called for him to be appointed as a full-time presenter on the show.

“If you’re looking for a male producer to partner Susanna Reid then give the job to Rob Rinder the best yet in my opinion,” one viewer said.

“Great to see Rob Rinder on the show. You need to have him on more often. Permanently would work,” another wrote.

What do you think of our story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.