Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher divides fans as he shows off new moustache

Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher has divided fans after debuting his new handlebar moustache.

The former Emmerdale star, 36, sparked debate on Instagram yesterday (November 10) as he showed off his facial hair to his 366k followers.

The shot left some seriously conflicted, while others loved Kelvin’s new look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) on Nov 9, 2020 at 12:56am PST

Kelvin Fletcher debuts his new moustache

In the snap, Kelvin proudly showed off his tache for a selfie in the woods.

Rating himself out of 10, the actor captioned the post: “I woke up like this #8/10.”

The photo didn’t go unnoticed by Kelvin’s fans, who were quick to give their verdicts.

One wrote: “Now that’s an impressive moustache!”

Kelvin Fletcher has divided fans with his new moustache (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Max George sparks concerns over wrist as he visits hospital

A second gushed: “Your still looking very handsome.”

While others weren’t so sure, commenting: “Not a good luck, 1970’s porn star springs to mind!!”

Another said: “Go back to bed and wake up your hunky self.”

A third added: “Shave it all off, a handsome face should never be covered.”

The Strictly Come Dancing winner flaunted his moustache on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelvin later took to his Instagram Story to reveal most fans were hating his new addition, adding: “Send me some love, come on!”

The Strictly star isn’t the only celeb to sport a moustache this week, with Jeff Brazier also growing one for Movember.

Kelvin hits back at lockdown panic buyers

Just last week, Kelvin was left fuming after his local supermarket was stripped of toilet paper ahead of lockdown.

He posted a snap of three empty shelves and wrote: “WHO ARE YOU PEOPLE?! Stop the bus I want to get off #datlyf.”

Kelvin won Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Anton Du Beke says he felt ‘the saddest I’ve ever felt’ over huge Strictly change

Meanwhile, the star recently ruled out a return to Emmerdale after being spotted on set.

The actor, who played Andy Sugden on the soap for 20 years, addressed speculation on Loose Women, revealing he was actually filming for an appearance on a special Emmerdale Family Tree.

He said: “It’s news to me if I am, I was only there to film a little interview.

“So no, I have no plans to go back, I was there to film an interview.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.