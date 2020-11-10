Jeff Brazier has admitted his wife Kaye Dwyer won’t kiss him “for weeks” after growing a moustache for charity.

The presenter and dad-of-two unveiled his new facial feature on Instagram today (November 10).

As he showed off his tashe, Jeff revealed he was supporting Movember in a bid to raise awareness for men’s health issues.

Jeff Brazier revealed his wife won’t kiss him after growing a moustache (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did he say?

Alongside a selfie, Jeff wrote: “Doing @movember this month. The wife won’t kiss me for weeks but there’s a higher purpose here.

“The rate of male suicide is alarmingly high: 3 out of 4 suicides in the UK are by men.”

He concluded the post by urging his followers to donate to the worthy cause.

Jeff’s post was met to a string of supportive comments from fans.

One said: “Great stuff for a great cause, sponsored head shave to boost donations even higher?!”

Another added: “Looking good man. Happy Tuesday to you Jeff.”

A third wrote: “Your a good man Jeff.”

Movember involves men growing their facial hair to support the Prostate Cancer charity throughout the month of November.

The dad-of-two is supporting Movember month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeff and Kate celebrate their wedding anniversary

Jeff’s post comes weeks after the star celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Kate.

The ex boyfriend of late reality star Jade Goody took to social media to share a sweet tribute to his partner, where he admitted there are “flaws” in their relationship.

He wrote: “Had such a lovely time celebrating our second wedding anniversary yesterday that I forgot to do the Instagram post!

“We did all the things we loved – Par three golf, @fredanddougs, @davidlloyduk to train and sit and read in the spa, and then one of our favourite restaurants to finish up.

Jeff recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The key for us reaching two years in style? (@katebrazierpr and I are stronger now than we’ve ever been).

“Own our flaws, share them, take responsibility for improving them, invest time into finding things we love to do together and acknowledge that the way you communicate with one another is massive but especially so when one of us is ‘triggered’.”

While Jeff is already a dad to sons Bobby, 17, and Freddie, 16, the presenter is yet to welcome a child with Kate.

However, he previously revealed he’s “not sure” if the couple will after admitting Kate had “a change of heart”.

