Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher rages over lockdown panic buyers

Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher has been left fuming after his local supermarket was stripped of toilet paper ahead of lockdown.

The former Emmerdale star, 36, took to social media to vent his frustrations as he posted a snap of three empty shelves.

Kelvin’s post comes days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown across the UK from Thursday onwards.

Kelvin Fletcher was left fuming over lockdown panic buyers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kelvin Fletcher say?

Alongside the snap, Kelvin raged: “WHO ARE YOU PEOPLE?! Stop the bus I want to get off #datlyf.”

And it appears his celebrity pals were quick to agree.

Paddy McGuinness commented: “[bleep] my life. That is mind blowing.”

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb said: “Don’t! I cannot cope!!!!!”

Vernon Kay added: “People don’t poop more in lock down!! Behave people…”

While Adam Thomas joked: “They had a good offer on man give me a break.”

Why are Brits panic buying ahead of lockdown?

It appears many Brits are preparing for the upcoming second lockdown.

However, it hasn’t come without some criticism.

The Strictly Come Dancing champ took to social media to complain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following Boris’ announcement, upset Brits took to Twitter to complain about massive queues and empty shelves in shops.

One wrote: “Oh, #panicbuying has started again! Well done #COVIDIOTS for ensuring people miss out on purchasing stuff through your own greed… I am done with this year now!”

Another said: “I’m so tired of these panic buyers SUPERMARKETS ARE ESSENTIAL SHOPS!”

A third stated: “The hoarding has started again… I work in a super market we are NOT closing in November and we have deliveries EVERY DAY! Stop #panicbuying FFS!!!”

Brits are already complaining of empty shelves in supermarkets (Credit: Unsplash)

What else has Kelvin Fletcher been up to?

Last month, Kelvin revealed he was officially a dog owner as he introduced fans to his adorable new pup.

The Strictly star shared a photo to his Instagram as he enjoyed a cuppa in his Auntie’s cafe.

In the picture, Kelvin held the puppy in his arms as he sat alongside his nan.

He wrote: “Friday’s don’t get much better! Nice stroll around the market and then to my auntie’s cafe for a (free) brew! Oh and yes I’m now officially a dog owner!

“And yes I carry her in a bag.”

Meanwhile, the actor is also a dad to daughter Marnie and son Milo.

