Strictly Come Dancing star Max George has left fans worried after visiting the hospital for a scan on his wrist.

The 32-year-old contestant, who appears on the BBC reality series alongside partner Dianne Buswell, recently suffered a wrist injury in the gym.

Despite appearing the vision of health on the Strictly dance floor, the star is often spotted wearing a cast as a precaution while training.

Max George seen at the hospital for a scan (Credit: Instagram Story/maxgeorge)

Strictly Come Dancing: Why was Max in hospital?

Earlier today (November 10), Max sparked concern after sharing a wrist update on Instagram.

He posted a snap of himself in hospital, writing: “Scan day”.

The next shot showed Max sitting on a hospital bed in a gown and yellow socks.

Poking fun at his latest routine, the singer added: “Got my Homer feet back.”

The Strictly contestant spotted with a cast while training (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Wanted star sprained his wrist in the gym “a few weeks ago”.

Speaking to The Sun, a Strictly rep confirmed: “Max sprained his wrist in the gym a few weeks ago, so it’s just there for support while he trains.”

Nevertheless, the star hasn’t let his injury slow him down.

He impressed the judges with his Simpsons themed street dance on Saturday (November 7).

Max is dancing Dianne Buswell (Credit: BBC/ Ray Burmiston)

Max looked completely different as he transformed into Homer Simpson for the Couple’s Choice performance, which earned him a high 24 points.

Meanwhile, Dianne, 29, took on Marge in a towering blue wig.

Strictly ‘support bubbles’

This year’s dancing stars are being forced to stick to the two metre rule in order to lower the chance of any outbreaks among the cast and crew.

Last month, Strictly Come Dancing’s Max revealed how things can often get tense if contestants break the rules.

He told Radio Times: “If you start approaching someone, you get shouted at!

“Someone will yell, ‘Two metres!’ So they’re on top of it!”

To add to the drama, partner Dianne reportedly received death threats after being paired with Max.

Both Dianne and bosses at the BBC, have been greatly worried about the messages.

Some have even alleged that Dianne and Max have already “snuck” into one another’s rooms after rehearsals.

