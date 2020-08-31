Kelvin Fletcher rules out return to Emmerdale after being spotted on set

Kelvin Fletcher has ruled out a return to Emmerdale after being spotted on set.

The actor, who played Andy Sugden on the soap for 20 years, posted a video to his Instagram story sparking rumours he would be making a surprise return.

Kelvin has ruled out returning as Andy (Credit: ITV)

In the video, he walked outside the ITV studio in Leeds tagging both ITV and Emmerdale.

As he filmed himself walking by he said: “Look where I am! It’s been years, it’s been years since I was here.”

Fans were excited at the possibility of Andy returning – but today Kelvin ruled it out.

Speaking on Loose Women today Kelvin, 36, revealed he was filming for an appearance on a special Emmerdale Family Tree about the Sugdens.

Asked if he was returning as Andy, Kelvin said: “It’s news to me if I am, I was only there to film a little interview.

Andy fled the village in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

“So no, I have no plans to go back, I was there to film an interview.”

The actor has previously ruled out going back to the soap, stating he would like to try other shows. However, Andy was never killed off, therefore the door is open for a comeback.

What happened to Andy Sugden?

During his two decades in the village, Andy had a turbulent love life. However he ended up having two children, Sarah and Jack, with Debbie Dingle.

But Andy fled the village in 2016 when Chrissie White tried to set him up for shooting her father Lawrence.

Andy’s brother and Chrissie’s ex-husband, Robert, helped his brother escape by providing him with a passport, putting their lifelong feud behind them.

Kelvin Fletcher previously ruled out going back to the soap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He has been on the run ever since and has missed his daughter Sarah’s battle for her life with heart disease.

Last week Andy’s adopted sister was told their grandmother Annie Sugden had died at home in Spain.

Annie was one of the soap’s original characters long before the likes of the Tates or the Dingles arrived.

The actress who played Annie, Sheila Mercer, died last year aged 100. She made her last appearance in the show in 2009 for Jack Sugden’s funeral.

