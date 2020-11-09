Anton Du Beke has opened up about how he feels about Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The dance pro, 54, was the first dancer to be booted off this series, along with his celebrity partner Jacqui Smith.

But the Strictly veteran says it is actually the COVID-19 measures that have made him most sad about Strictly 2020.

In fact, he said he is upset that there can no longer be a live audience.

Anton Du Beke and Jacqui were the first Strictly couple kicked off this year (Credit: BBC)

What has Anton Du Beke said about Strictly this year?

Speaking on Steph McGovern’s Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, he said social distancing left him feeling rather blue.

Anton said: “I felt the saddest I’ve ever felt in my whole life.

“Because there aren’t any studio audience of course so the only people in the audience are the couples together around a little table, socially distanced from everyone else and then me…on my own at the back.

“Sat there going ‘well done everyone’.

“It’s like saying ‘here you are, come – but you can’t join in. I sat beautifully; I feel like I should have been remarked on that alone. But it was brilliant, it was a great night.”

Anton says he hugely misses a live audience (Credit: BBC)

Who does Anton think will win the series?

Meanwhile he also gave his predictions for who he thinks will make this year’s Strictly finals.

He told Steph: “I think the two youngsters will be in the final so HRVY and Maisie as they’ll be difficult to beat in the dance-off. Bill is going tremendously and Ranvir is going tremendously and Max is doing well – and he got through last week, love it or hate it.

“They are all in with a very good shot. You just don’t want that week – that Star Wars week or that pastry week as that could be the end.”

And as the new I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is just a week away from starting – Steph asked him if he’d ever go into the jungle.

Anton says there are no plans for him to join the Strictly judging panel (Credit: SplashNews)

Will Anton ever become a Strictly judge?

But the answer was a resounding no.

Anton explained: “No. I wouldn’t mind doing the physical challenges such a climb up there or dive off there. But eat that or put your head in there…I can’t do spiders – my campmates would all starve!”

Undoubtedly Anton has been voted off Strictly early on many times now.

Often partnered with older celebrities, who typically have little dancing experience, some fans have argued the partnering is a little unfair.



While dozens have repeatedly begged on social media for Anton to be made a Strictly judge.

However, in a recent Q&A session, he said ‘sadly’ there are no plans for him to join the judging panel anytime soon.

He claimed: “There is no intention for them to whip me onto the judging panel, sadly.”

Finally adding: “I’ve got a bit of time on my hands, I’d love to sit in for the rest of the series.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

