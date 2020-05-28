Steph McGovern vows to take action after revealing lockdown weight gain

Presenter Steph McGovern has told fans she's taking action after discovering she's gained a stone in weight during the coronavirus lockdown.

The former BBC Breakfast favourite, 37, revealed she has packed on the pounds and blamed it on biscuits and crisps.

What did Steph say?

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (May 27), Steph wrote: "After gaining at least a stone in weight during lockdown (after not correctly shielding myself from the biscuit tin and crisp drawer) I have decided today is the day to do something about it."

Steph McGovern said she has gained a stone during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Steph revealed she is taking things one step at a time. She plans to mark the start of her weight-loss journey by simply washing her gym clothes.

"I'm going to wash my gym gear," she added, simply.

After stepping away from BBC Breakfast and welcoming her first child, Steph returned to screens with her very own programme - The Steph Show.

It kicked off at the end of March and featured a mix of news and advice on the coronavirus pandemic, as well as entertainment, lifestyle segments and chats with special guests.

Channel 4 viewers called it the perfect "distraction" and the "best antidote" to the COVID-19 crisis.

One said at the time on Twitter: "Total hats off to @thestephshowc4, that was uplifting, funny and down to earth. The best antidote! #TheStephShow."

The Steph Show a hit

Another wrote: "So glad #TheStephShow is trending. This is the programming that will save us."

A third tweeted: "Breath of fresh air and much needed to distract from the current run of doom and gloom being broadcast everywhere else. #TheStephShow #StayAtHome #positivity."

The Steph Show was a hit with viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Steph responded to the outpouring of positivity on Twitter after the opening episode ended to thank fans for all their supportive messages.

She tweeted: "Well, that was fun/scary. Cheers for all the messages.

"Don't forget... if there is someone we should get on the show to chat to, or who deserves a shoutout for being fab, email us steph@stephshow.co.uk."

The first series of The Steph Show aired until May 8.

