Stacey Solomon shares sweet glimpse of ‘honeymoon’ with Joe Swash after wedding

Stacey Solomon gave fans a peek into her ‘honeymoon’ following her wedding via her Instagram stories last night (August 4).

After marrying Joe Swash in a ‘beautiful’ ceremony last week (July 24), Stacey revealed how they were spending their honeymoon.

Stacey and Joe are having a ‘homeymoon’ with their children (Credit: @Staceysolomon on Instagram)

Stacey Solomon wedding

Loose Women star Stacey posted a video to her stories last night titled ‘Summer nights in the trees’ and showed one of her children climbing a tree in the garden.

She noted in the video: “Making the most of every second of the summer we have off with the pickles… This is our honeymoon.

“We are calling it a ‘homeymoon’ because we just wanted to spend time at home with all the kids all summer. We’re always one in one out and all over the place.”

She continued: “So this time at home is just all we could have dreamed of.”

What do we know about the wedding?

As mentioned, Stacey and Joe reportedly tied the knot in an intimate Jewish ceremony with family and friends at Pickle Cottage in Essex.

Stacey shared snippets of the Greek-inspired decor on her Instagram leading up to the big day.

She wore a beautiful off-white ballgown fit for a princess.

It was reported that all of the children played a part in the ceremony, with her sons – including her stepson – walking her down the aisle with her father.

Stacey and Joe married last month (Credit: SplalshNews.com)

Her daughter Rose was said to be a flower girl.

However, it has been revealed that the pair will have to have a second marriage.

This is due to the first one not being legal as it took place at their family home, which did not have a license.

Therefore, the pair will be registering the marriage legally at a later date.

