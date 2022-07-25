Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash has tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Pickle Cottage home, it has been claimed.

According to a source close to the couple, Stacey and Joe wed yesterday (July 24).

It’s claimed they had “the best day of their lives”.

Stacey and Joe have celebrated their wedding at home (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey and Joe marry in intimate wedding

The Loose Women favourite has been sharing details of her wedding prep with her Instagram followers.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

At lunchtime yesterday she declared that she was putting her phone away to enjoy the run up and getting ready and then the post-wedding bubble.

However, earlier on today, a source claimed to the Daily Mail that they’re now husband and wife.

As a result, details of the nuptials have now been “revealed”.

Solomon-Swash wedding details ‘revealed’

Details of Stacey and Joe’s wedding were given to the paper by a source close to the couple.

It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.

It’s claimed they married in an intimate Jewish ceremony at their Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

Read more: Stacey Solomon praised as she shares ‘real’ bikini video and plea for baby Rose

The couple of seven years exchanged vows on Sunday and then partied the night away with close family and friends.

It took place in a large marquee in their back garden that was then adorned with twinkling fairy lights.

James Argent’s The Arg Band performed a set and then a DJ playing garage classics helped the couple celebrate their big day in style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

‘Modern and fun day’

A source claimed: “Stacey and Joe had the best day of their lives. It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious, and they had a joyous day with their children and family.

“It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.

“They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home – keeping their celebrations intimate did not disappoint,” they then alleged.

It’s claimed that Stacey’s Loose Women pal Linda Robson and TOWIE star Ricky Rayment were among those in attendance.

ED! has contacted reps for Stacey and Joe for a comment on this story.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your congratulations.