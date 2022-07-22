Stacey Solomon shares stunning video of beautiful ‘wedding breakfast’ set up ahead of big day

As Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash‘s wedding day gets closer, the Loose Women panellist has shared a sneak peek of the ‘wedding breakfast’ to celebrate their nuptials.

The pair are set to wed in a small ceremony in the back garden of their house, which they famously named Pickle Cottage.

DIY loving star Stacey has also been busy preparing the house for guests to arrive and celebrate their big day.

Stacey Solomon is set to wed beau Joe Swash soon (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon wedding

Sharing a transformation video to her 5.3 million followers, Stacey showed where guests will celebrate the wedding after the ceremony.

She said alongside a video: “A little Pergola Wedding glow up. When I went on my hen do to Greece I fell in love with the bougainvillea and all of the white walls and beautiful surroundings.”

“We want to have a family breakfast after the wedding under the pergola,” wrote the 32-year-old.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will tie the knot this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

She added: “So, we decided to paint the pergola white and @emlouflowers found the most perfect pink flowers and we spent yesterday making our Greek wedding breakfast set up come true.”

The video showed the garden transformed into a Greek paradise with a stunning white pergola with flowers and foliage.

Fans were quick to praise the stunning garden makeover. “So beautiful,” wrote one.

Another added: “This is just stunning!! You have brought Santorini to UK!”

A third commented: “Looks beautiful Stace, your vision came to life. The white pebbles look particularly beautiful.”

Stacey Solomon has shared a sneak peek at her upcoming wedding (Credit: Cover Images)

When will Stacey and Joe get married?

The loved-up couple are set to tie the knot this weekend, believed to be on Sunday (July 24).

The wedding date was accidentally revealed by husband-to-be Joe when he appeared on Loose Women. During an episode of the ITV daytime show, in which he featured as a guest, Eamonn Holmes asked him: “Can you say when it’s happening your wedding?”

Joe replied: “Stacey are we allowed to say? I never know.” He then added: “The date is the last Sunday in July.”

Stacey also confirmed the date when she gave fans a sneak peek of her incredible home wedding decor on Instagram. She also revealed that all four sons – including stepson Harry, will be page boys and will walk her down the aisle with her dad. And it’s a full family affair as dogs Peanut and Teddy who will be wearing suits and ties too!

