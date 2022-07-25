TV’s Stacey Solomon tied the knot with fiancé Joe Swash in an intimate wedding over the weekend.

However, the idyllic wedding day isn’t all that it seems. In fact, Stacey and Joe might actually have to get married again!

Stacey Solomon and fiancé Joe Swash had their ‘wedding’ at home surrounded by family and friends. (Credit: Cover Images)

Why does Stacey Solomon need a second wedding?

The loved-up couple have celebrated with an intimate ‘wedding’ at home this weekend. However, Stacey revealed on her Instagram Stories that it isn’t technically legal.

Answering a message sent to her Instagram account, the star told fans: “To get married anywhere legally, the place has to have a ‘civil ceremony’ licence. One of the requirements of this liscence is that the premises must be made ‘readily available’ for ceremonies…”

She joked: “As this is our private family home and we need it to remain that way we couldn’t go for that option.”

Additionally, she revealed: “So we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends and family and a ceromony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally after…”

Stacey revealed that she and Joe would have an official ‘second’ wedding at a later date. (Credit: Instagram)

So while the pair celebrated with friends and family at home at Pickle Cottage, they will still need to legally get married.

Joe and Stacey celebrated at home with second wedding set for later

In the lead up to their wedding celebrations on Sunday (July 24), Stacey has hinted at the beautiful intimate gathering at the home she and Joe share with their children.

The pair live at Pickle Cottage.

She shared a home transformation on Instagram where she had made over the patio into a Greek-inspired pergola.

Captioning her makeover reel, Stacey wrote: “When I went on my hen do to Greece I fell in love with the bougainvillea and all of the white walls and beautiful surroundings.”

She hinted at wedding day plans, adding: “We decided to paint the pergola white and @emlouflowers found the most perfect pink flowers.

“We spent yesterday making our Greek wedding breakfast set up come true.”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon got engaged in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

How long have Joe and Stacey been together?

Joe and Stacey got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020, but postponed their wedding after Stacey fell pregnant with their daughter.

Additionally, mum-of-four Stacey has been excitedly sharing snippets of her wedding plans.

Her Instagram fans have been treated to sneak peeks in the lead up to the big day. However, the star revealed she was putting her phone away to enjoy the day so no glimpses of the dress for fans!

In previous interviews, Stacey revealed that all four sons – including stepson Harry – would be page boys and also walk her down the aisle with her dad. Daughter Rose is set to be a flower girl too.

All members of the Swash-Solomon household are involved too, making it a true family affair. Even dogs Peanut and Teddy were rumoured to be wearing suits and ties too!

