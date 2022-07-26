Stacey Solomon’s ‘Cinderella’ gown, ‘romantic’ first dance and more intimate wedding details ‘revealed’

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash‘s wedding took place over the weekend – and, so far, details have been thin on the ground.

However, new intimate details about the couple’s wedding have been revealed, including what Stacey wore, info on their romantic first dance, and much more!

Joe and Stacey’s wedding took place over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon wedding details revealed

Stacey and Joe married on the weekend, and new details have emerged about their special day.

The Loose Women star reportedly wore a “Disney-style” princess dress to tie the knot with Joe.

Their first dance has also been revealed by a source. The newlyweds danced to Whitney Houston’s Your Love is My Love.

The couple exchanged vows at their family home – Pickle Cottage – with an intimate Jewish blessing.

Stacey is now Mrs Solomon-Swash (Credit: YouTube)

‘Picture-perfect moment’

A source who claims to have been at the wedding spoke to the MailOnline, revealing some special details about Stacey and Joe’s big day.

“Stacey and Joe’s first dance together as husband and wife was to Whitney Houston’s My Love Is Your Love,” they said.

The dress made her feel and look like a true princess.

“It was a picture-perfect moment – Stacey had tears in her eyes, it was so romantic,” they continued.

“She wore an off-white Cinderella-style wedding gown, which her children loved seeing her in. The dress made her feel and look like a true princess,” they added.

Additionally, James Argent‘s band also reportedly performed at the service.

Stacey gives a glimpse of Pickle Cottage

Yesterday (Monday, July 25) saw Stacey give her fans a glimpse of a wedding-ready Pickle Cottage on Instagram.

The star uploaded a short video to her Instagram for her 5.3 million followers to see.

The short video contained showed a row of tables and chairs under a barn canopy. Additionally, floral arrangements can be seen hanging from the ceiling and on the tables too.

“The calm before our forever,” Stacey captioned the short clip.

“This looks just so beautiful Stacey,” one of her followers wrote.

“This is simply beautiful!! Congratulations to you both,” another said.

