Stacey Solomon shares son Rex’s sadness on Instagram as his big brothers move out for the week

Stacey Solomon was forced to ditch Instagram this morning as she comforted her youngest son Rex.

The Loose Women star, 31, revealed her two-year-old was left feeling sad as his big brothers moved out for the week.

Stacey Solomon admits her son Rex struggles when his brothers visit their dads (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

Stacey’s eldest boys, 13-year-old Zachary and Leighton, nine, have both gone off to spend time with their dads.

But the pregnant star revealed that Rex hadn’t taken their departure well.

What has Stacey Solomon said about Rex?

Taking to Instagram in the afternoon, Stacey has shared some sweet footage of Rex playing with his siblings.

The star, who has 4.6million followers, told her fans: “Sorry I’ve been so quiet this morning.

“I think it gets harder for Rex as he gets older when his big brothers go for their holidays.

“He wasn’t a happy Pickle this morning.”

Stacey continued: “We spent the morning watching Rex’s favourite videos of them all.

Rex has watched videos of himself with Zachary and Leighton to cheer himself up (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

“Now he’s finally settled and having a nap…We love you Zachy and Leighton & we miss you so much, especially your brother.

“But we know you’ll have the best time making memories with your daddies. See you soon Pickles.”

Stacey has since shared a sweet photo of Rex snuggled up with the family’s two dogs, Theo and Peanut.

The star believes her pets were intuitive to how the toddler was feeling.

“Lucky he has his fur brother and sister to keep him company. Honestly, I’m sure dogs just know.

“They know when someone needs a good cuddle. I love them so much.”

Rex settled down for a nap with his ‘fur brothers’ (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

Stacey and Joe’s baby joy

Stacey had Zachary and Leighton during two previous relationships.

She shares son Rex with her fiancé Joe Swash and the couple are expecting another baby together, a little girl.

Earlier this month, Stacey was treated to a surprise getaway by her sister Jemma.

The star had been due to wed 39-year-old Joe this summer, however they put their plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jemma had booked a hen do for Stacey but had been unable to cancel it, so they went away anyway.

“When you can’t move the hen weekend to the year of the wedding that’s been moved,” Jemma revealed.

“You turn up at your heavily pregnant sister’s and tell her to pack a case she’s going out out.”

Stacey was all smiles on the break and showed off her blooming bump in a bikini.

