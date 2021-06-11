Stacey Solomon has postponed her wedding day as she prepares to welcome a baby with fiancé Joe Swash.

The couple, who are set to welcome their second child, planned to wed this summer.

However, Stacey has since revealed the date has been pushed back so that all her children can attend.

Stacey Solomon has postponed her wedding as she prepares to welcome a baby (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

What did the star say?

The Loose Women star, 31, addressed her upcoming wedding on Instagram Stories yesterday (June 10).

She explained: “We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we’d be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren’t there.

“So for the sake of a few months we will do it when they are all here.”

We are going to move it back a bit

Before announcing her pregnancy, Stacey and Joe were due to get married at their home in July.

Furthermore, the mum-of-three has even picked her ‘dream’ dress.

She gave fans a look at the design on Instagram last month, saying: “I haven’t been able to go in and try anything on…

Stacey and Joe planned to wed in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But here are some drawing ideas of how I imagine my dream dress.”

Stacey added a crying emoji and wrote: “I honestly cry looking at these.”

The dress was designed by Suzanne Neville and featured a tulle crossover top with embellishments on the bodice.

Read more: Joe Swash breaks silence on Stacey Solomon’s pregnancy in cute post

Meanwhile, back in April, Joe accidentally revealed their wedding date on Loose Women.

At the time, Eamonn Holmes asked the couple if they could reveal when they would walk down the aisle.

Joe replied: “The date is the last Sunday in July.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey and Joe announce their baby news

Meanwhile, the couple announced the exciting news with a gorgeous family shot on Instagram.

In the heartwarming post, Stacey told fans: “We are growing another pickle!”

Following the announcement, Joe later shared: “Thank you for all of your kind messages. I love Stace and our boys so much – I honestly can’t wait. I already love you so much little one…”

Read more: As Stacey Solomon reveals baby news, parenting expert opens up on age gap between kids

Despite the happy news, Stacey also revealed she suffered a devastated miscarriage while trying for their baby.

The Loose Women star shares two-year-old son Rex with Joe.

She is also mum to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, while Joe is doting dad to son Harry from a previous relationship.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.