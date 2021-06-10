Stacey Solomon has announced she is pregnant and very much looking forward to having another baby with partner Joe Swash.

The Loose Women star and Queen of Neat revealed the news in a super-happy Instagram post featuring a beautiful family shot.

Mum of three Stacey wrote: “We are growing another pickle 👶🏻 We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words.

“We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back.

“Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”

‘Pickle’ is Stacey’s nickname for children – she’s even named her now house Pickle Cottage.

Who is Harry and what’s his connection to Stacey Solomon?

Many fans were curious about who Harry, who is mentioned in the post – he is Stacey Solomon’s stepson, Joe’s oldest child.

Harry is 13, while Joe’s first child with Stacey, Rex, is two.

Stacey, 30, has two sons from previous relationships – Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

Stacey Solomon miscarriage heartbreak

This is extra-special news as Stacey revealed she has suffered devastating miscarriages in the couple’s attempts to get pregnant.

She told her followers on her Instagram Stories: “Sorry I have been so quiet but we have something we are so excited to share with you, I feel so nervous for so many reasons.”

Stacey then shared a clip of a black and white video of a negative pregnancy test alongside a floral teddy bear.

She wrote: “For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle. It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times.

“We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already.”

She then showed a letter confirming her pregnancy, as she continued: “For a while now I’ve felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn’t even want to go and check at first because well, just because you know (I don’t like to write it).

“But yesterday we went to check what was going on. And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy. We honestly couldn’t believe it.”

Stacey’s fatigue

Doubtless the news will have put Stacey’s mind at rest over the fatigue she’s been feeling of late.

At the weekend she told fans on Instagram: “Oh God, I just fell asleep with all the boys on the sofa.

“I’ve just taken them back up to bed and I’ve got the headache from hell. Does anyone else get a headache from wearing their hair up high?”

Stacey then unpinned her hair and sighed, saying: “Oh my God, the relief. I’ve just got to let it ease its way down slowly.

“I’m going to let this mould back into shape and then I think I’m going back to bed.

“What is wrong with me?!”

Stacey and Joe baby plans

Earlier this year, a fan asked Stacey if she and Joe planned to add to their family.

In a message that really makes sense now, she replied:

“This is the most asked question of the day.

“We’d never say never – we feel so lucky and grateful to have four amazing children and it’s my favourite thing in the world being a mum, so who knows.

“We haven’t got any plans to try for any more pickles but we would never say never… We love being parents, it’s our biggest privilege so to be able to do it again would be a dream.”

She is now living the dream – gorgeous news, congratulations to Stacey, Joe and all their family!

