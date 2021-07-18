Stacey Solomon showed off her blossoming baby bump on Instagram over the weekend.

The mum-of-three, 31, is expecting her second child with her fiancé, Joe Swash, 39.

Her sister Jemma revealed on Instagram that despite Stacey postponing her wedding to Joe after finding out she was pregnant – she was unable to cancel the hen do.

Jemma wrote on her Stories: “When you can’t move the hen weekend to the year of the wedding that’s been moved. You turn up at your heavily pregnant sister’s and tell her to pack a case she’s going out out.”

Stacey Solomon had a fabulous time with her sister and friends (Credit: Instagram)

A stunned Stacey wrote on her own Instagram account: “When you’re about to put your PJs on and settle down for the night. And your sister turns up and tells you she couldn’t move your hen so ‘get an overnight bag and get on the party bus Stace.”

On the first night of the trip, a tired Stacey was photographed passed out on the sofa.

However, by the next day she was enjoying the heatwave in a white bikini.

Stacey took her unborn daughter for her ‘first swim’

In fact, the Loose Women star delighted in taking her unborn daughter for her “first swim” as she dipped in a swimming pool.

Stacey and Joe have postponed their wedding to next year (Credit: SplashNews)

Then she joked about taking a “sexy shower” as she took advantage of the outdoor shower adjacent to the pool.

Finally, she was surprised by a hen do themed cabana with plenty of treats and games.

She thanked her sister with: “Thank you for the loveliest, silliest, sunniest days ever.

“You are all so special to me. I’ll be living in these slippers every day until next July I’m in love.”

Indeed, Stacey was gifted with a gorgeous pair of fluffy slippers bedazzled with “I Do”.

Stacey is expecting her first daughter (Credit: Instagram)

When are Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash getting married?

Joe proposed to Stacey in December of last year. They’d planned to marry this year, but now Stacey says it is postponed.

After finding out they were pregnant with their daughter, they’re putting off marriage plans until July of next year.

Again taking to Instagram, Stacey explained: “We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we’d be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren’t there.

“So, for the sake of a few months we will do it when they’re all here.”

