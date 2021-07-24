Pregnant Stacey Solomon takes break from Instagram as she tells fans she’s ‘so tired’

Stacey Solomon has quit Instagram for the weekend after admitting to fans she is shattered.

The Loose Women star, 31, is pregnant with her fourth child and has been struggling with extreme tiredness.

Taking to social media on Friday night (July 23, 2021), Stacey told her 4.6 million fans that it is time for a break.

Stacey Solomon is taking a break from social media this weekend (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

What did Stacey Solomon write on Instagram?

Posting a black and white shot of herself and son Rex, she said: “Sooooo tired today. Got home and haven’t moved from the sofa.

“I’m going to put my phone in the drawer for a little while I think and try and catch up a bit.

“I hope you’ve all had a lovely Friday and have the best weekend. Love you lots and lots. Always.”

Stacey posted her message at just after 7.40pm.

Throughout her pregnancy, Stacey has spoken about just how tired she is feeling.

Even before she announced hers and fiancé Joe Swash’s exciting news, Stacey was complaining about exhaustion.

Worried fans were relieved to eventually learn the real reason behind her tiredness.

Stacey and Joe’s baby joy

In June, Stacey announced her pregnancy online, saying: “We are growing another pickle. We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words.

“We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back.

“Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”

Stacey is expecting baby number four (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple – who have four boys between them – have since gone on to reveal that they are expecting a daughter.

“Baby girl. I can not believe I’m writing this… We are growing a little baby girl,” she updated fans online.

“To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and your little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.

“I honestly have no words… Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one… We love you so so much already darling girl.”

Stacey’s son Leighton and fiancé Joe had their ears pierced this week (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Meanwhile, this week Joe and Stacey’s son Leighton, nine, had matching ear piercings done.

Stacey spoke about her decision to let Leighton have a piercing on Friday’s Loose Women.

She said: “You know what, Leighton has been asking for a good year now.

“I thought wait until the summer holidays. Little did I know the entire last two years has been some form of summer holiday.

“But I thought wait until summer in case he’s not allowed it in school. So we went and got it yesterday.”

