Saturday 27th June 2020
Stacey Solomon admits she risks 'pubic hair issues' after snapping up revealing swimwear

Her latest Primark haul

By Richard Bell
Tags: instagram, Stacey Solomon

Presenter Stacey Solomon has admitted she might accidentally expose her pubic hairs after snapping up some revealing swimwear.

The mum of three, 30, took to her Instagram Stories this week to show fans her latest haul from Primark.

The high-street store recently reopened amid an easing of the UK's coronavirus lockdown, which has been in force since the end of March.

What did Stacey say?

🤍 feeling beautiful 🤍 I know that sounds really big headed but it hasn’t happened in a while so I’m making the most of the feeling... For the first (and probably the last) time since the lock down began I’m wearing a bra, foundation, my hair isn’t in a mum bun and I’m not wearing a tracksuit 😂 Hoe and me missed date night last week and the boys are back and home school starts again next week so we decided to really go for it tonight in case it’s our last date night for a while 😂 I know it sounds really silly but I actually got excited to get dressed up and walk down the stairs into the garden to see Hoe’s face 🥰😂 😂🤍 I hope you’re all ok... Thinking of you always. Love u 🤍

Read more: Stacey Solomon in hysterics after leaving Joe Swash 'sick' with pork chop breakfast

As the Loose Women favourite shared clips of her new garments, she told her followers she is likely to experience 'pubic hear issues' when she wears them.

But luckily for anyone who might be offended by such a sight, Stacey said she only plans to wear the two swimsuits - one black, one blue - in her garden at home.

She said as she filmed the clip: "In Primark I got two swimming costumes. I just thought they were really pretty. There's going to be some pubic hair issues..."

🤍 I hope you stay this interested in our conversations forever pickle 🤍😂 We decided to get the paddling pool out today (we were going to wait until Rex’s birthday next month but knowing our luck it would snow) 😂 He climbed in and out of it all day other than when he was sleeping. He makes us laugh so much 😭 I really could sit and chat to him all day... he doesn’t say much back yet but as silly as this sounds I feel like he can understand me 😂 like we can have a laugh together, because somewhere, deep down he knows what I’m saying 😂🤍💚 anyway I’ll stop talking like a weirdo before someone reports me 😂😂😂😂 I hope you’re all ok today...Thinking always of all of those unable to be locked down at home with their families because they’re fighting for us to survive. You’ll never know how grateful we are to have you in the world. Thank g-d for you. Our Hero’s. 💙 we will be clapping tonight and always 💙

"But they're only for the garden so I'll be alright," she added with a laugh.

Stacey is currently starring on Celebrity Googlebox alongside her partner, Joe Swash.

On-screen tiffs

In an episode earlier this month, the pair had viewers at home laughing as they bickered on screen.

The tiff even saw Joe compare living with Stacey to life under a dictator.

"I'm not gonna live my life by your labels," the Dancing On Ice winner fumed. "It's like living live with a dictator!"

Stacey is currently starring in Celebrity Gogglebox with partner Joe Swash (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Joe Swash sobs as Stacey Solomon and son Rex treat him on Father's Day

Other stars of the show include Harry Redknapp and his wife, Sandra; This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford; and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum, Linda.

The latter two have proven particularly popular with viewers, who have called for them to be given their own TV show.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4

