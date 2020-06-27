Stacey Solomon admits she risks 'pubic hair issues' after snapping up revealing swimwear

Presenter Stacey Solomon has admitted she might accidentally expose her pubic hairs after snapping up some revealing swimwear.

The mum of three, 30, took to her Instagram Stories this week to show fans her latest haul from Primark.

The high-street store recently reopened amid an easing of the UK's coronavirus lockdown, which has been in force since the end of March.

What did Stacey say?

As the Loose Women favourite shared clips of her new garments, she told her followers she is likely to experience 'pubic hear issues' when she wears them.

But luckily for anyone who might be offended by such a sight, Stacey said she only plans to wear the two swimsuits - one black, one blue - in her garden at home.

She said as she filmed the clip: "In Primark I got two swimming costumes. I just thought they were really pretty. There's going to be some pubic hair issues..."

"But they're only for the garden so I'll be alright," she added with a laugh.

Stacey is currently starring on Celebrity Googlebox alongside her partner, Joe Swash.

On-screen tiffs

In an episode earlier this month, the pair had viewers at home laughing as they bickered on screen.

The tiff even saw Joe compare living with Stacey to life under a dictator.

"I'm not gonna live my life by your labels," the Dancing On Ice winner fumed. "It's like living live with a dictator!"

Stacey is currently starring in Celebrity Gogglebox with partner Joe Swash (Credit: Channel 4)

Other stars of the show include Harry Redknapp and his wife, Sandra; This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford; and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum, Linda.

The latter two have proven particularly popular with viewers, who have called for them to be given their own TV show.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4

