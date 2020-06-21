Joe Swash sobs as Stacey Solomon and son Rex treat him on Father's Day

TV star Joe Swash was left in tears earlier today (Sunday June 21, 2019) after being treated for Father’s Day.

The dad-of-two was spoiled with a very special breakfast in bed by Stacey Solomon and their son Rex.

Left to enjoy a lie in, the presenter was surprised with his favourite morning grub and a haul of pressies.

Stacey revealed her plans to her fans on Instagram Stories. She also captured an emotional moment for Joe to share with her followers.

Stacey Solomon had a Father's Day plan for her man Joe Swash (Credit: Instagram.com @staceysolomon)

Sharing a snap of Joe, Rex and the breakfast, Stacey wrote: "Happy daddy's day Hoe we love you so much."

Noting how Joe wasn’t looking directly at the camera, she added: "He won't look up at me because he's crying. He read the card first - BIG MISTAKE."

He won't look up at me because he's crying.

However, she did not reveal the special message she wrote in a card that left Joe sobbing.

But she did Insta how she cooked up Joe’s breakfast feast - which included steak, toast, fried egg, mushrooms, beans and tomatoes.

Bless him! (Credit: Instagram.com @staceysolomon)

Stacey wrote: "Here we go, making daddy's favourite a steak breakfast. So strange I know."

She also served Joe up a mug of tea - but it seems Joe lost out to Rex in getting stuck in!

Stacey wrote: "Daddy didn’t get much of that breakfast. Pickle got in there first!"

Yum! (Credit: Instagram.com @staceysolomon)

'My boys'

Doting dad Joe had already made a social media gesture of his own yesterday.

He uploaded a snap of his sons Harry, 13, from a previous relationship and Rex cuddling together.

"My boys," he captioned the sweet snap.

Harry and Rex (Credit: Instagram.com @realjoeswashy)

Loose Women star Stacey went on to reveal she also shared a few special moments with her dad this morning.

Kept apart by the lockdown restrictions, they nonetheless enjoyed time together over FaceTime.

"Miss you daddy," she wrote on a screengrab of their video chat.

Stacey also chatted with her own dad (Credit: Instagram.com @staceysolomon)

Her emotional tribute continued: "I’m so lucky to have you.

"I know you and Joe didn’t get much time with your daddies so we are so grateful to have been able to know you and grow up with you by our side."

Other celebs making special social media tributes today include Piers Morgan. He hailed his dad as someone 'who knows how to enjoy himself'.

