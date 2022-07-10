Stacey Solomon on Loose Women and smiling with baby rose
Stacey Solomon upset over son Rex’s milestone as she returns from hen do

She's been in Greece while Joe had the kids

By Nancy Brown

Stacey Solomon has returned from her hen do and revealed her upset over missing son Rex hit a milestone in her absence.

The popular Loose Women presenter is marrying Joe Swash later this month.

And, after his stag do in Ibiza, Stacey left Joe at home with the kids and headed off to Greece.

Stacey Solomon's son Rex swimming
Rex learnt to swim underwater while Stacey Solomon was off on her hen do (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon shares upset after hen do

Although she had a lovely time, Stacey indicated there were tears when she arrived home to find Rex had hit a milestone in her absence.

Rex, it appears, has learnt to swim underwater, and Stacey is upset she missed his first time.

Missed these little pickles so much.

Sharing a video of Rex swimming without his life jacket, Stacey captioned the upload with the floods of tears emoji.

“Well done Rexy,” she said.

“While I’ve been away Rex has learned underwater swimming without his jacket [crying emoji],” she continued.

Stacey also added that she “can’t believe the weather here” and said it’s like she was “still in Greece”.

Rex in the swimming pool at Pickle Cottage
Stacey and Joe have their own pool at Pickle Cottage (Credit: Instagram)

‘Missing’ her ‘little pickles’

Elsewhere, she also uploaded a picture with daughter Rose.

Read more: Joe Swash’s horrifying confession about first meeting with Stacey Solomon

The two ladies were seen smiling from ear to ear as they were reunited after Stacey’s trip.

She said: “Home sweet home.

“Missed these little pickles so much.”

Stacey Solomon smiling with baby Rose
Stacey was thrilled to be reunited with baby Rose (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey’s pickle-inspired hen do

On Stacey’s hen weekend, the Loose Women panellist was forced to travel dressed as a giant pickle, her favourite nickname for her kids.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

Her friends and sister Gemma, meanwhile, all wore masks with Joe’s face on.

Stacey and Joe are getting married at their Pickle Cottage home at the end of this month.

As a result she’s been getting her home ready for the wedding, sharing details of her crafting with her loyal fan base on social media.

