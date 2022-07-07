Stacey Solomon looked sensational on her hen do as she posed in a bridal white bikini and veil.

The Loose Women favourite jetted off on her hen do yesterday (July 6), with her sisters and best friends.

The trip abroad was organised by Stacey‘s older sister Jemma, 33.

It’s been given the name “Pickle on Tour” because Stacey describes as her children as little pickles.

Bride Stacey Solomon boarded the flight dressed as a pickle for her hen do (Credit Stacey Solomon Instagram.’

Stacey Solomon keeps fans updated on her hen do

Stacey, 32, is also making sure she takes fans along for the ride.

Honestly I’ve never felt so special.

She’s shared a string of snaps, including one dressed as a giant pickle for the plane journey.

She wrote: “It’s my hen do. Honestly I’ve never felt so special.

“I love you girls. Even if you did make me travel across the Mediterranean Sea dressed as a giant green pickle.

“Thank you all for your beautiful messages today.

“I love you lot. Happyyy Heeennnnn to me. Pickle on tour.”

Her army of social media followers loved the white bikini picture as well.

One wrote: “Oh my God this looks insanely beautiful – just like you.”

A second said: “Love this, you look amazing.”

While a third added: “The cutest pickle after the little ones!!

“Have the best time Stacey and make some fun and crazy memories with your girls.”

The countdown to the big day

Stacey has also been putting the finishing touches to the home she shares with Joe Swash and their brood.

The couple have baby Rose and Rex, three, and Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from Stacey’s previous relationship.

Joe also has a son Harry, 15.

All will play a major part in their wedding later this month at their home, Pickle Cottage, in Essex.

The £1.2 million property is set in 2.5 acres of land and even has its own library.

The couple of tying the knot later this month, two and a half years after they got engaged.

