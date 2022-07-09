The countdown to the wedding between Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon is very much on.

The couple are finally getting married in a few weeks, having been engaged since 2016.

Along the way, they and their three kids between them have been joined by another son, Rex, and daughter, Rose.

But building a family together, and spending their lives together, might not have been the obvious direction when they met.

That’s because Joe, co-presenting Jeremy Pang’s Asian Kitchen this weekend, has previously revealed a horrifying confession about their first meeting.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged in December 2020 (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Joe Swash meets Stacey Solomon

Last December, Stacey shared with fans on Instagram she’d shown her sons a video of her and Joe’s first encounter.

Stacey won I’m A Celebrity in 2010 and was crowned Queen of the Jungle. And during her coronation, I’m A Celeb spin-off show presenter Joe gave her a hug.

The pair did not start dating until several years later. But Stacey’s sons were still blown away by the TV moment.

“Leighton and Zach made me put on my jungle videos,” Stacey explained late last year.

“Because Zachy doesn’t remember it and Leighton wasn’t born when I did it so they love watching it.

“Then we stumbled across this one. The first time I ever met Joe. The boys couldn’t believe it was him. It feels like yesterday.”

Joe’s memories

Just over a week later in December 2021, Joe shared his own memories of that introduction with Metro.

Joe agreed the video Stacey showed the lads was “cute” and it was “nice” they got to see it.

However, Joe’s own recollections may be slightly less emotional that Stacey’s.

He indicated his abiding first impression of his future fiancée was linked to her scent.

Stacey Solomon won I’m A Celebrity in 2010 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Joe told the news outlet at the time: “Did you know that she smelled worse than any other campmate that came out of the jungle?

“Oh my God. Honestly! I remember meeting her and I distinctly remember the smell!”

I remember meeting her and I distinctly remember the smell!

However, former soap star Joe also reflected on how the ITV reality show changed the course of their lives.

Joe added: “Me and Stacey, we love I’m A Celebrity, we’ve got a great affinity with the show. We both went on it, we both won it. And we both worked on it. And when we look at our kids, it’s all because of the jungle, really.”

Jeremy Pang’s Asian Kitchen next airs on ITV on Saturday July 9 at 7pm.

