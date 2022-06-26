Stacey Solomon addresses Joe Swash claims as he enjoys Ibiza stag do

Stacey Solomon has laughed off reports about Joe Swash as he enjoys his stag do in Ibiza.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to thank fans for their “lovely” messages following reports Joe was ‘caught’ talking to a girl in Ibiza.

Joe is currently soaking up the Ibiza sunshine with his pals, including Dean Gaffney and Stacey’s dad.

Stacey thanked fans for their messages (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

On Sunday, Stacey shared videos to her Instagram Stories as she told fans: “Don’t worry about me.”

She wrote over one video of herself and one of her dogs: “Loads of you messaging me telling me to ignore the papers!

“I love you all so much! Thank you for caring. Don’t worry about me, I haven’t read or believed a word they’ve written about us in years.”

Stacey laughed off the reports about Joe (Credit: Instagram Stories)

In another video, Stacey laughed off the reports.

She said: “I’ve got to admit, it’s got to be the funniest headline I’ve ever seen.

“‘Exclusive, Joe Swash caught talking to a girl,'” as she laughed.

Stacey continued: “I’d be more upset if it said Joe Swash caught ignoring everyone who talks to him.”

Joe is currently in Ibiza on his stag as he prepares for his upcoming wedding to Stacey.

TV star Joe is in Ibiza on his stag do (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash stag do

Stacey shared a couple of photos showing her on FaceTime to Joe.

She wrote: “Hope you’re having the best time, with your best friends, going out until silly o’clock in the morning and sleeping in until the afternoon.

“You deserve it. The best dad ever who rarely gets the chance to ever do this because we are raising a family. Go live your life bubs. I love you. Can’t wait to marry you. P.S look at Dad.”

Stacey gushed over ‘best dad’ Joe (Credit: Instagam Stories)

Earlier this year, Stacey shared an emotional post to Instagram as she revealed she had found her wedding dress.

She said: “Today I chose my wedding dress. And I never want to forget this feeling…

“I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a ‘thing’ of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest ‘thing’ ever.”

