Stacey Solomon shares first look at wedding prep with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has shared a behind-the-scenes look into the preparations for her wedding – and she is doing a lot of DIY.

Loose Women presenter Stacey is getting ready to tie the knot with fiancé Joe Swash who is co-hosting Jeremy Pang’s Asian Kitchen with him today (Saturday, July 2).

Stacey has taken a low-budget approach to her wedding, creating some stunning decor at home, by re-using and recycling items she already has.

The 32-year-old has shared some of her incredible creations on Instagram, with her 5.3m followers.

Stacey has been getting crafty on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

For one of the decorations, she took some old Christmas lanterns, and completely revamped them. She first spray-painted them from copper to white, before adding in some greenery. She completed the look with some pillar candles, creating a beautiful toned-down rustic effect.

Stacey wrote: “I’m decorating the front door for the wedding, so I spent today changing all of my Christmas door decorations to wedding theme.”

She added: “It’s so great what a bit of paint and some flowers can do and I’ll just jazz them up again all ready for autumn.”

When and where is Stacey Solomon’s wedding?

Stacey and Joe revealed that they are getting married on July 25.

Joe accidentally let the cat out of the bag on Loose Women. Eamonn Holmes asked him: “Can you say when it’s happening, your wedding?”

He replied: “Stacey are we allowed to say? I never know.”

Joe and Stacey will tie the knot on July 25 (Credit: ITV)

And then added: “The date is the last Sunday in July.”

The pair have been together since 2016, with Joe proposing to Stacey on a family walk on Christmas Eve in 2020.

The couple changed their wedding venue after moving house. After applying for a licence, they will get married in their gorgeous garden – which Stacey has shared updates on with her fans.

She has said that guests will be eating in a thatched roof barn area in her garden. The ceremony and meal will be followed by karaoke.

Stacey Solomon’s wedding dress

Stacey recently shared a post about going wedding dress shopping, uploading various photos of her wearing a selection of beautiful gowns.

She wrote: “And I never want to forget this feeling… I’ve been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason. I started feeling really conscious about not being, well I don’t know – I wouldn’t have done life any other way EVER.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey went on: “I’m so grateful for how it turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. But I suppose sometimes those old-fashioned narratives make you feel that way, don’t they?

She added: “My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes. I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around.

“None of these are THE dress but I took this picture to remember how excited I felt today. And no matter who, how or what way around you do it, it’s the most special moment ever.”

