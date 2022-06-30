Frankie Bridge has taken to Instagram to welcome an addition to her family.

The former Saturdays singer posted on her social media to announce some big news to her fans.

Loose Women star Frankie revealed that she and her family have adopted a new Cavapoochon puppy.

Named Leia after the iconic Star Wars princess, she is a cross between a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, a poodle and a bichon frise.

TV’s Frankie Bridge announced a new addition to the family on Instagram (Credit: Cover Images)

Frankie Bridge on Instagram

Frankie announced the news in a series of heartwarming snaps of the new little pooch.

Read more: Loose Women stars under fire as they gently mock Frankie Bridge’s appearance

In one, Leia cuddled up into Frankie as the former Saturdays star captured a selfie.

Frankie said: “We’ve had a girl! Meet Leia Bridge… yes as in Princess Leia… guess who named her?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francesca Stanford (@frankiebridge)

“We are all totally in love… as you can see… she’s slotted right in… Turbo is currently not convinced and wondering when she’s going to go home?!”

Fans rushed to congratulate the star on the latest addition to her growing family.

“Just gorgeous… The puppies, your boys and your hubby, what a lovely family you have,” gushed one.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

A second replied: “Oh stop it!! She’s gorgeous” and added numerous heart emojis.

Frankie’s ex-bandmate Mollie King commented: “She’s adorable!! Love her!”

Frankie opened up about her mental health last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Frankie opens up about her mental health

Meanwhile, Frankie thankfully appears to be in a good place again.

However, last year she opened up about her long battle with depression.

She told the Loose Women panel that, at one point, she even felt unable to keep herself alive.

Frankie told her fellow panellists: “I’d been battling for a really long time with depression behind closed doors.

“It kind of came to head when we went to a gig in Dublin and we got to our hotel and I needed to be in the dark. So I just shut all the curtains and got in bed, I just didn’t want to be anywhere else.”

She added: “It was after that that I couldn’t hold it together anymore. I didn’t want to be here anymore.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.