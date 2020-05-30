Scarlett Moffatt says she's 'learned not to cringe' in the mirror as she poses in a bath towel

Reality star Scarlett Moffatt has shared a message of body confidence alongside a snap of herself wearing nothing but a bath towel.

On Instagram on Saturday (May 30), the former Gogglebox favourite, 29, posted a picture taken in her bathroom and told fans she had learned to 'stop cringing' over her own body.

The star, who suffers abuse from social media trolls on a regular basis, insisted any body type can give a person confidence. And she said she no longer hates looking at herself in a mirror.

What did Scarlett tell her fans?

In the first of two pics, Scarlett looks glam with a full face of make-up on and a long, bright pink blazer.

The second photo shows the former I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp host standing wrapped in a towel, no make-up on.

She wrote in the caption of the post, which was an ad: "What type of body can have body confidence... ANY!

"I've learnt to not cringe at myself in the mirror when I think I look nice now, I'm giving myself compliments today."

Scarlett Moffatt said she no longer 'cringes' over her body in the mirror (Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN.com/Cover Images)

Her fans heaped praise on her in the comments.

One said: "I feel ya. I have a similar shape to you... hard to dress! But gorgeous, obviously."

I've learnt to not cringe at myself in the mirror.

Another wrote: "Gorgeous lady."

A third said, alongside a heart emoji: "Beautiful inside and out!"

Someone else told her: "I love this outfit. You look amazing!"

Amazing confidence

"You are fantastic!" commended another. "Wish I could have your confidence and love myself but it's a working process."

And Strictly Come Dancing 2019 star Michelle Visage wrote: "YES baby girl."

Earlier this month, Scarlett wowed her fans by revealing the impressive haircut she had managed to give herself during the coronavirus lockdown.

She captioned the post: "So today I have trimmed my hair myself with kitchen scissors so please be kind in the comments.

"Hope your weekend is full of fun zoom calls with your loved ones, dog walks, BBQs in the garden or binge-watching a box set and eating carbs on the couch."

