Strictly star Michelle Visage brands Jessie J a "total cold person"

Michelle Visage has slammed Jessie J as a "total cold person".

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge met Jessie when the singer performed at one of the stops on the RuPaul's Drag Race: Battle of the Seasons tour in Australia, but has claimed the star "wasn’t nice".

Jessie J has been branded "cold" (Credit: ITV)

Michelle spoke as she was asked about fellow musician Nicki Minaj - who served as a guest judge in the season 12 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race - for whom she had nothing but praise.

Total cold person

Speaking to Gay Times magazine, she said: “What I loved about Nicki is that she was so, I don’t want to say ‘real’ because it’s a stupid term, but she was genuine, honest and herself.

"When superstars come in, you don’t know what you’re going to get. You don’t know if they’re going to be standoffish, not nice, a total cold person like Jessie J was to us when we did the tour in Australia. But Nicki? She was amazing."

The 51-year-old star also wasn’t worried about censoring herself, and insisted she doesn’t "care" if the magazine published her opinions.

Michelle during an appearance on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

She added: "I don’t care if you put that in there. It wasn’t nice. We were so excited [to meet her] too. She wasn’t nice."

And the sour interaction has made Michelle wary of meeting her idol Madonna, as she had previously looked up to Jessie.

She said: 'I was so excited and then I was like, 'Boo!' Let me tell you, there’s few voices that could hold up to hers. That [bleep] can sang, oh my god. It made me sad, which is why I don’t want to meet Madonna. I don’t want to be let down!"

As of the time of writing, Jessie has not responded to the claims made by Michelle.

Back together?

Meanwhile, Jessie has hinted she and Channing Tatum are back together after she gushed about him on his 40th birthday.

The former couple rekindled their romance in January following a brief break-up last year.

But the pair reportedly decided to end their romance permanently earlier this month.

Jessie J posted a tribute to her ex Channing Tatum (Credit: Splash)

However, on Sunday (April 26), Jessie marked Channing's milestone birthday by taking to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to him and admitted she is extremely "grateful" that they met as he is "truly one of a kind".

Alongside a snap of the Magic Mike star in the sea, she wrote: "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here.

"You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

Jessie also added a red love heart emoji to the end of the message.

Best life

And alongside a picture of the movie star in motocross gear, she wrote: "Keep living your BEST life."

The Price Tag hitmaker rounded up the tributes with a clip of Channing jumping out of the ocean.

Earlier this month a source had claimed: "Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that.

"That's why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn't worked out.

Channing - who has six-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan - and the Not My Ex singer had previously dated for a year before calling things off in December 2019.

