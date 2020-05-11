The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 11th May 2020
Scarlett Moffatt claims she was abducted by aliens in bizarre Loose Women interview

She also questioned the moon landings

By Richard Bell
Reality TV star Scarlett Moffatt has revealed her belief she was once abducted during an alien encounter in a bizarre interview on Loose Women.

Speaking on the show today, the former Gogglebox star, 29, told the panel she thinks she was once visited by extra terrestrials at her home in County Durham.

On today's Loose Women, Scarlett Moffatt said she was abducted by aliens (Credit: ITV)

What did Scarlett say?

She said on the programme: "My boyfriend Scott [Dobinson] thinks that it’s a load of rubbish, because I said when I was about ten, a massive beam of light went into my bedroom window and then I had a dream.

"I think they wanted me to think it was a dream that I had been visited by aliens. But Scott seems to think that it was just a car headlight."

Elsewhere in the interview, Scarlett also expressed her believe that America's early moon landings were faked.

The former Gogglebox star also questioned the moon landings (Credit: ITV)

She told Loose Women stars Andrea Mclean, Nadia Sawalha, Gloria Hunniford and Brenda Edwards: "People say, 'I believe that we landed on the Moon'. But then they find it really far fetched that there can't be other planets where little men haven't travelled to ours."

A massive beam of light went into my bedroom window.

She also left them open mouthed by backing another conspiracy theory. Scarlett believes that the Beatles star Paul McCartney we know today isn't the real one - and that the original Paul was replaced by a lookalike.

Viewers reacted on Twitter with disbelief, as one said: "Scarlett Moffatt was abducted by aliens as a child? Sure... #LooseWomen."

Another wrote: "Scarlett Moffatt on Loose Women... Aliens... #loosewomen #scarlettmoffatt."

A third put: "So Scarlett Moffatt claims she's been abducted by aliens. The lengths some of these 'celebrities' will go to to get their faces in front of the camera."

Someone else replied: "She is bonkers!"

New BBC project

Scarlett and Scott have a new BBC podcast. Their show, Scarlett Moffatt Wants To Believe, launches today (Monday, May 11). It involves her trying to convince her boyfriend about unlikely sounding events.

The former I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp presenter delighted fans earlier this month when she revealed her new project.

May the 4th we be with you! So excited to finally announce that I have my own podcast with @bbcsounds SCARLETT MOFFATT WANTS TO BELIEVE. Where we talk all about conspiracy theories. From aliens, to the illuminati, to time travel to mermaids 👽 Plus I get to do it with my boyfriend Scott (Now Scott is a non believer so I’m trying to convince him to believe, he is full of “facts” to prove me wrong, so there may be a few arguments, sorry debates ha! Along the way. It’s super fun but also one of those podcasts where you’ll listen and then be up googling conspiracy theories till 3am ha. Our 5 minute teaser episode has launched, please subscribe, rate & review (ooo I feel like a blogger writing that ha) THE LINK IS IN MY BIO!!

In a chat with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column, she said: "I'm obsessed with conspiracies.

"I'm in my element on this podcast as we cover everything from aliens to the Illuminati to mermaids.

"My boyfriend Scott is a non-believer so there's some fun arguments – sorry, debates."

