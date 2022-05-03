Actor Ryan Thomas has admitted to feeling jealous about his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh showing their son so much attention.

The couple welcomed Roman into the world two years ago and have another baby on the way.

The couple agreed they needed to go on more date nights

Ryan Thomas admits he’s jealous

Ryan spoke candidly about the couple’s relationship on his Mancs On The Mic podcast.

He said: “She’s obsessed with Roman and it’s amazing. But then sometimes she’ll kiss and cuddle him and go: ‘I love you so much, give me a snog,’ and I go: ‘What about me?’

“Sometimes it’s very difficult for me to adapt to someone that’s not as warm and affection as I am, we can’t all be huggy, kissy, lovey people.”

Lucy also gave her take the matter.

“I think we had added pressure in our relationship as a new family, we had a baby in lockdown and we never got any time as a couple.

“And I think that has a negative effect on our relationship if we look back,” she admitted.

Lucy accepted that they do need to make more time for each other and go on date nights.

She then pointed out the couple could jump on a plane to Ibiza when they wanted before they were parents.

To this Ryan joked: “I just go on my own now.”

Baby news – when is Lucy due?

Lucy is expecting her second child in the late spring.

The couple know they are having a girl and can’t wait to meet her.

But Ryan hopes it won’t be when he is on TV!

The actor has signed up for ITV’s show The Games.

However, as Lucy nears her due date, the actor told This Morning fans he’s worried she’ll give birth during his appearance on the new show.

He said: “Well the problem we’ve got is my wife-to-be is due is due any time so I’m hoping it doesn’t come between the show.”

Scarlett’s big break

Ryan is also a proud dad to his daughter Scarlett, who he shares with Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien.

The teenager is following in her parents’ footsteps and has bagged herself a part on Waterloo Road.

And it looks like it will be a real family affair.

Ryan’s brother Adam will be playing Scarlett’s on-screen dad!

When the news was confirmed the whole family took to Twitter congratulating the actress on her big achievement.

