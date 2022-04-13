Lucy Mecklenburgh on Loose Women and her baby looking tired
Lucy Mecklenburgh admits fears for son Roman ahead of imminent arrival of baby girl

He's about to become a big brother very soon

By Nancy Brown

Lucy Mecklenburgh has admitted her fears for son Roman ahead of the birth of her baby girl.

The former TOWIE star is eight months pregnant with her second child with ex-Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.

The baby girl is due any day now, but Lucy has admitted her “nerves” ahead of the birth.

Lucy Mecklenburgh chatting on Loose Women
Lucy Mecklenburgh is eight months pregnant with her second baby (Credit: YouTube)

What did Lucy Mecklenburgh say about her baby?

Lucy threw son Roman, who is two, an Easter party, admitting to “mum guilt” because she has a new baby on the way.

Sharing pictures of the party, she said: “Roman’s Easter picnic party – such amazing day!!

“Yes I’m 8 months pregnant hosting a party for 40 hahahah BUT it was so perfect and so worth it!”

Roman Thomas cuddling his toy tiger
Roman is about to become a big brother and Lucy’s ‘nervous’ (Credit: Instagram)

She then spoke of her “mum guilt”.

I know he will adore her but I’m also a little nervous that he will have to share Mummy and Daddy for the first time.

“I think part of me is feeling that ‘mum guilt’ that a new baby is on her way very soon and I want Roman to feel so special and make lots of memories with my boy before her arrival as our family dynamic will change.”

She then shared her fears for her toddler.

“I know he will adore her but I’m also a little nervous that he will have to share Mummy and Daddy for the first time,” she said.

Lucy’s followers rally round

The star’s followers were quick to show their support.

One said: “Life without a sibling has many downfalls. The positives out way the negatives by a million miles. Brother and sister love.”

“Roman is going to be a fab big brother, he has an older sis too who had to share and that’s worked out well,” said another.

A third commented: “Normal to feel this way I remember the feelings well, once she’s here it will be even more magical everything will fit into place.”

“Like all big changes it can seem impossible. There will be moments of jealousy….. but those moments if love between siblings, there is no greater feeling,” another concluded.

