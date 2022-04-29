Lucy Mecklenburgh shared ‘gutting’ news on Instagram that she’s forced to cancel her baby shower this weekend.

The television star was planning a baby shower outside in her garden on Sunday.

But unfortunately the weather ruined their plans!

TV star Lucy Mecklenburgh is ‘gutted’ as she’s forced to cancel her baby shower (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Mecklenburgh on Instagram

Lucy is already a mum of two-year-old Roman and is expecting a baby girl in late Spring.

However, she was devastated to announce that she has no plans to throw a baby shower ahead of her due date.

Read more: MAFS Australia star Olivia claims that she can’t leave home alone after ‘awful’ public encounters

The former TOWIE star explained that her sister was in the process of organising a garden party this weekend.

But the rainy forecast meant that they were forced to cancel their plans last minute.

Alongside the gloomy weather update, she wrote on her Instagram story: “Bye bye baby shower!

“I wasn’t sure whether to do a baby shower but my sister was organising one in my garden on Sunday but then the weather changed. Gutted!!!!”

Ryan Thomas explains that he’s worried Lucy might give brith during his stint on new ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Lucy’s fiancé, Ryan Thomas recently appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his stint on the new ITV show The Games.

However, as Lucy nears her due date, Ryan explained that he’s worried she’ll give birth during his appearance on the new show.

Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh fights back tears as she shares health update on son Roman

He said: “Well the problem we’ve got is my wife-to-be is due is due any time so I’m hoping it doesn’t come between the show.”

Ryan also discussed training for his new show and admitted: “The guys, the celebrities are fantastic. They’ve all made massive progress and I’m really proud of them.

“But, yeah it’s so hard. The coaches are just filling you with so much information all the time.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.