Robbie Williams sings song written by daughter Teddy as she plays piano in cute video

Singer Robbie Williams has delighted fans by singing a song written by his daughter Teddy as she played the piano.

On Instagram, the Angels hitmaker's wife Ayda, 40, shared a heartwarming video of their oldest child, Theodore, tickling the ivories.

Off camera, Robbie, 46, can be heard belting out the lyrics the seven-year-old wrote.

Ayda wrote in the caption: "@robbiewilliams has Teddy writing his songs now.

Taking after her dad

She added, alongside a heart emoji: "Teddy made this up and daddy sang along #fatherdaughterduet #musicfamily #familyfirst #hittingthehighnotes."

The couple's fans loved the video, with one writing: "Omg this would melt anyone's heart. Proud daddy and mommy moment. Well done, Teddy, you are like a star. You and Robbie have been blessed with beautiful and talented kids x."

Ayda shared the sweet video of Robbie singing and Teddy playing piano on her Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ayda replied, with a string of heart-eye emojis: "Aw thank you! Mummy's heart is definitely melting."

Someone else said: "Wow Teddy is so talented and daddy is ok too. Thank you for sharing."

Another commented: "That's just beautiful..."

Mummy's heart is definitely melting.

It follows a post Robbie shared on his Instagram last week that shocked his fans.

In a picture posted last Friday (April 24), Robbie posted a snap of himself strutting around the family home in his underwear.

The Candy singer's picture featured him stepping through their lounge in a pair of tiny black briefs.

Instagram antics

The dad-of-four simply captioned it: "Informal Friday".

And eagle-eyed fans were shocked to see what appeared to be the Williamses' cleaner getting on with her day in the background.

Robbie is spending his coronavirus isolation with Ayda and their four young children - Teddy, five-year-old Charlton, Colette, one and baby Beau.

Ayda recently delighted fans on her Instagram with an adorable video of Robbie singing to his youngest child, who arrived earlier this year.

