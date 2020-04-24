Robbie Williams shocks fans as he strips down to underwear in front of his cleaner

Singer Robbie Williams has stunned his fans with a new snap of himself parading around in his underwear - in front of his cleaner!

On Instagram earlier today (Friday, April 23), the Candy hitmaker, 46, posted a photo of himself in nothing but a tiny pair of black briefs.

In the picture, which the dad-of-four simply captioned, "Informal Friday", he can be seen walking through a lounge, tattoos and hairy chest on full display.

And behind him is a figure that appears to be the family's cleaner.

What did his followers say?

One fan laughed: "What a lucky cleaner you have!"

Robbie Williams stunned his fans by stripping to his underwear in front of his cleaner (Credit: Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com)

Another eager follower asked: "Is it the cleaning woman in the back? If yes, can I be your cleaning woman, please? And can you please walk around like that all the time, please?"

A third said, alongside a string of laughing emojis: "Is that a cleaner with a Hoover in the background?"

Comedian and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams was among those to leave a cheeky comment on the snap.

Can I be your cleaning woman, please?

"Please release those balls from lockdown," the funnyman quipped.

Other eagle-eyed fans noticed that the pic probably isn't brand new, as Robbie's hair is much longer than it has been in recent photos.

"That's an older pic @robbiewilliams because now you've shorter hair," said one sleuth.

"His hair grew over night," joked another.

Someone else commented: "Wow!! Hair grew back quick."

Lockdown look

Recent posts shared as an ambassador for Weight Watchers have given fans a glimpse of Robbie's lockdown look.

In March, he posted a clip of himself working up a sweat punching some boxing pads, telling his followers: "Witness the fitness after a year on

@ww.uk."

Robbie is spending his coronavirus isolation with wife Ayda and their four young children - Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, one and baby Beau, who arrived earlier this year.

Ayda recently delighted fans on her own Instagram with an adorable video of Robbie singing to his newborn son.

