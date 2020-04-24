The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 24th April 2020
News

Robbie Williams shocks fans as he strips down to underwear in front of his cleaner

He calls it 'Informal Friday'

By Richard Bell
Tags: Ayda Field, Coronavirus, Robbie Williams

Singer Robbie Williams has stunned his fans with a new snap of himself parading around in his underwear - in front of his cleaner!

On Instagram earlier today (Friday, April 23), the Candy hitmaker, 46, posted a photo of himself in nothing but a tiny pair of black briefs.

In the picture, which the dad-of-four simply captioned, "Informal Friday", he can be seen walking through a lounge, tattoos and hairy chest on full display.

View this post on Instagram

Informal Friday x

A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on

Read more: Ayda Field shocks fans as she shares NAKED photo of husband Robbie Williams

And behind him is a figure that appears to be the family's cleaner.

What did his followers say?

One fan laughed: "What a lucky cleaner you have!"

Robbie Williams stunned his fans by stripping to his underwear in front of his cleaner (Credit: Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com)

Another eager follower asked: "Is it the cleaning woman in the back? If yes, can I be your cleaning woman, please? And can you please walk around like that all the time, please?"

A third said, alongside a string of laughing emojis: "Is that a cleaner with a Hoover in the background?"

Comedian and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams was among those to leave a cheeky comment on the snap.

Can I be your cleaning woman, please?

"Please release those balls from lockdown," the funnyman quipped.

Other eagle-eyed fans noticed that the pic probably isn't brand new, as Robbie's hair is much longer than it has been in recent photos.

"That's an older pic @robbiewilliams because now you've shorter hair," said one sleuth.

"His hair grew over night," joked another.

Someone else commented: "Wow!! Hair grew back quick."

Lockdown look

Recent posts shared as an ambassador for Weight Watchers have given fans a glimpse of Robbie's lockdown look.

In March, he posted a clip of himself working up a sweat punching some boxing pads, telling his followers: "Witness the fitness after a year on

@ww.uk."

Read more: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field dropped baby hint four months ago

Robbie is spending his coronavirus isolation with wife Ayda and their four young children - Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, one and baby Beau, who arrived earlier this year.

Ayda recently delighted fans on her own Instagram with an adorable video of Robbie singing to his newborn son.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Ayda Field Coronavirus Robbie Williams

Trending Articles

 Viewers angry with ITV as it issues statement about Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip
Meghan Markle 'worried about homesick Harry as he struggles to settle into LA life'
Piers Morgan apologises as Ofcom issues him message after thousands of complaints
Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics as Captain Tom Moore shuts down Dame Vera Lynn question
Meghan and Harry send touching message to family of girl, 18, who died during lockdown
Denise Welch fuming as Brits ignore social distancing rules on Westminster Bridge again