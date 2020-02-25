Ayda Field shares glimpse of newborn son in sweet video of Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have given fans a glimpse of their newborn son in an adorable video.

The former Loose Women star, 40, shared a clip of doting dad Robbie rocking their little boy Beau.

In the footage, Ayda says: "How's it feel Dada?"

View this post on Instagram @robbiewilliams A Beau-tiful Moment #fatherandson #babybeau 💙AWxx A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Feb 24, 2020 at 5:03pm PST

Ayda captioned the post: "@robbiewilliams A Beau-tiful Moment #fatherandson #babybeau."

Fans gushed over the sweet moment with one person commenting: "My heart can’t take this."

Another wrote: "Aww so lovely. Wish you all the best, he's such a great dad."

A third added: "Beautiful! Congratulations to your family."

The couple announced their new arrival on Valentine's Day after welcoming Beau via the same surrogate who gave birth to their daughter Coco, who was born in September 2018.

View this post on Instagram Monday @robbiewilliams 🌈 AWxx A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Aug 26, 2019 at 3:52pm PDT

Ayda posted a snap of the couple's four children's feet alongside a touching caption.

She wrote: "'Spot the difference...' On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

"We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family."

The couple kept their surrogate's pregnancy with both Coco and Beau under wraps.

In 2018, the American star wrote on Instagram: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful."

Ayda and Robbie are also parents to daughter Theodora, six, and son Charlton, five.

It appears Ayda dropped a hint that they were welcoming a fourth baby during a TV appearance months ago.

On Loose Women back in October, Ayda made it clear she wanted to expand her brood.

She said: "I'd like to, [but] you never know what's going to happen in the world – will it work, will it not, where we are in our life.

The couple have four children (Credit: Jeff Moore / SplashNews.com)

"I'd like one more, but after that I think Rob would commit me somewhere and run away with Gary Barlow into the sunset.

"Being a mum is my greatest pleasure."

