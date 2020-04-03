Ayda Field shares cute video of Robbie Williams singing to baby son during coronavirus lockdown

Ayda Field shared an adorable video of husband Robbie Williams singing to their one month-old son Beau as the family hunker down at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

In it, the popstar cradles baby Beau as he gently rubbed his back while singing his own version of a lullaby.

Robbie sings: "Rub your back so you can sip your milk and go to sleep... bebop Beau, drink your milk!"

Ayda commented: "Lullaby, daddy style."

Read more: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have welcomed secret fourth child

As well as baby Beau, Ayda and Robbie share a seven-year-old daughter, Theodora, five-year-old son Charlton and 18-month-old daughter Colette.

Both Colette - aka Coco - and Beau were born via surrogate, with Robbie and Ayda announcing their latest arrival on Valentine's Day.

Robbie's self-isolation

Robbie was recently reunited with his gorgeous family after three weeks in self-isolation following a trip to Australia.

Ayda shared the touching moment her two eldest children greeted their father on a video on her Instagram page.

Read more: Ayda Field ‘social distancing’ from Robbie Williams amid coronavirus crisis

"Look who's coming up the driveway, who is it?" she can be heard saying on the video.

The children then run towards Robbie, screaming, who leans in for a big hug. Aw!

Robbie appeared to be highly emotional and even fighting tears as he scooped up his daughter, then bent down to hug his son.

"Daddy we're so happy to see you," Ayda said to her hubby of 10 years, while Teddy added: "Daddy I've missed you so much."

Read more: Robbie Williams is reunited with his family after coronavirus quarantine

Ayda wrote: "After three weeks... REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantine."

In another video post, Ayda explained why her and Robbie were 'social distancing'.

What did she say?

She said: "A lot of people have been asking what social distancing is and it's staying away from bars, restaurants, clubs and your husband when he's been to Australia and on a plane and in an airport."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.