Piers Morgan shares cute pic of daughter on weekend trip to art gallery

During an eventful week of divisive issues like Brexit, the National Television Awards and the future of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was never short of an opinion or three.

But after that busy week, Piers showed his softer side as he enjoyed some downtime with his daughter, Elise, this weekend.

Piers, 54, took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of the eight-year-old at an art gallery.

Visiting the Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Elise was seen dressed in a trenchcoat and red hat, holding up an 'art detectives' pamphlet.

She was standing in front of a huge photograph of the famous Spanish artist.

Father-of-four Piers captioned the image: "Art Detective Inspector Elise... on the case of perhaps the greatest artist of them all. #picasso"

It wasn't long before many of his 869,000 followers got in touch to share their delight at the image.

"Haha don't mess with detective inspector Elise," said one follower.

Another said: "Great pic!"

Finally, a third commented: "Love the hat Elise!!!"

Walliams bombing so badly.

Unbearable to know @rickygervais

is sitting in the audience but we have to endure this horror hosting.

Come on Ricky, storm the stage.. #NTAs pic.twitter.com/HVK0XhBWXo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 28, 2020

It was another tumultuous week for Piers in the GMB studio, as he offered his (very) polarising views on the National Television Awards.

After his spat with ceremony host David Walliams, he launched a campaign to bring back Dermot O'Leary as host of the annual bash.

Dermot said at the time: "After 10 years of proudly hosting the National Television Awards, I have decided it’s time to step down as host."

He passed the baton on to Britain's Got Talent judge David, 48, who received mixed reviews from viewers during his first NTA hosting gig.

He then took to Twitter during the ceremony, and said: "Walliams bombing so badly," before urging audience member Ricky Gervais to storm the stage and take over.

He also called David's performance a 'trainwreck' the next day on GMB.

