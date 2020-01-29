NTAs: Piers Morgan slams David Walliams' 'trainwreck' performance

TV's Piers Morgan has criticised David Walliams after he hosted the National Television Awards last night.

David took over presenting duties from Dermot O'Leary this year and he definitely caused a stir among the audience and viewers watching.

But Good Morning Britain presenter Piers has slated comedian David's performance, branding it a "trainwreck".

Piers branded David's performance a "train-wreck" (Credit: ITV)

Within minutes of the awards ceremony starting, Piers - who didn't attend and decided to give fans a live commentary from his home instead - wrote on Twitter: "David Walliams already very very annoying. #NTAs."

David Walliams already very very annoying. #NTAs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 28, 2020

After spotting Ricky Gervais - who recently hosted the Golden Globes - in the audience, Piers tweeted: "Walliams bombing so badly. Unbearable to know @rickygervais is sitting in the audience but we have to endure this horror hosting.

"Come on Ricky, storm the stage."

Walliams bombing so badly. Unbearable to know @rickygervais is sitting in the audience but we have to endure this horror hosting. Come on Ricky, storm the stage.. #NTAs pic.twitter.com/HVK0XhBWXo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 28, 2020

During his hosting stint, David left the audience in stitches when he accepted his award for Best TV Judge with no trousers on.

Piers wrote on Twitter: "[Expletive] me. Just when you thought it couldn't possibly get any worse, creepy Walliams strips half naked to give himself an award."

The presenter also accused David of making the show all about him, adding in another tweet: "BREAKING: Me-Me-Me-Walliams invites audience to call him a 'national treasure'...and is met with deafening silence."

BREAKING: Me-Me-Me-Walliams invites audience to call him a 'national treasure'...and is met with deafening silence. #NTAs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 28, 2020

When one fan tweeted Piers that he was "enjoying" the ceremony, Piers replied: "I'm enjoying not enjoying it. Walliams dying on his fat smug [bleep] is most amusing."

I'm enjoying not enjoying it. Walliams dying on his fat smug a** is most amusing. https://t.co/B7ejcITOqK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 28, 2020

On Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, Piers said: "[The performance] was basically a train-wreck. I don't like him. I actually don't think he's funny.

"I might be wrong but Twitter seemed to agree with me last night."

Piers slammed David's joke about Caroline (Credit: ITV)

