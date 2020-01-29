The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Piers Morgan

NTAs: Piers Morgan slams David Walliams' 'trainwreck' performance

He criticised the host's joke about Caroline Flack

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

TV's Piers Morgan has criticised David Walliams after he hosted the National Television Awards last night.

David took over presenting duties from Dermot O'Leary this year and he definitely caused a stir among the audience and viewers watching.

But Good Morning Britain presenter Piers has slated comedian David's performance, branding it a "trainwreck".

Piers branded David's performance a "train-wreck" (Credit: ITV)

Read more: NTAs: Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn wins Best Serial Drama Performance

Within minutes of the awards ceremony starting, Piers - who didn't attend and decided to give fans a live commentary from his home instead - wrote on Twitter: "David Walliams already very very annoying. #NTAs."

After spotting Ricky Gervais - who recently hosted the Golden Globes - in the audience, Piers tweeted: "Walliams bombing so badly. Unbearable to know @rickygervais is sitting in the audience but we have to endure this horror hosting.

"Come on Ricky, storm the stage."

During his hosting stint, David left the audience in stitches when he accepted his award for Best TV Judge with no trousers on.

Piers wrote on Twitter: "[Expletive] me. Just when you thought it couldn't possibly get any worse, creepy Walliams strips half naked to give himself an award."

The presenter also accused David of making the show all about him, adding in another tweet: "BREAKING: Me-Me-Me-Walliams invites audience to call him a 'national treasure'...and is met with deafening silence."

When one fan tweeted Piers that he was "enjoying" the ceremony, Piers replied: "I'm enjoying not enjoying it. Walliams dying on his fat smug [bleep] is most amusing."

Read more: NTAs 2020: Celebrities' best dresses

On Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, Piers said: "[The performance] was basically a train-wreck. I don't like him. I actually don't think he's funny.

"I might be wrong but Twitter seemed to agree with me last night."

Piers slammed David's joke about Caroline (Credit: ITV)

