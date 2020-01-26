Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on David Walliams

One of ITV's biggest stars Piers Morgan is boycotting the National Television Awards and has slated host David Walliams.

The 54-year-old presenter - who hosts Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid - has revealed he plans to snub the next awards bash, as he's tired of seeing the same people win every year.

And the host David Walliams makes my skin crawl.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I'm not going this year.

"There's no point when the same people win the same awards every year. I'd rather stay at home and watch Groundhog Day.

Piers and David are currently involved in a Twitter feud, with Piers having accused the comedy star of being two-faced.

He recently tweeted: "Amusing that @davidwalliams regularly 'likes' nastiest tweets about me, yet is such a snivelling toady to my face.

"Not my fault @BGT ratings were higher when I was in your chair Dave! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Piers recently announced he will quit 'Good Morning Britain' when his two-year contract ends.

The TV star signed a new two-year deal with ITV in 2019, but Piers revealed he will leave the show when that comes to an end.

Piers - who joined the programme in 2015 - said: "I've got two more years.

"Two more years of stories ... anyway, that's it, two more years and then I'll sail off into the sunset."

By contrast, Piers previously revealed he is determined to remain on the programme until they beat rival show BBC's 'Breakfast' in the ratings war.

